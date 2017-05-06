    2017 Kentucky Derby: TV Coverage, NBC Live Stream and Purse Payout Info

    Timothy Rapp
May 6, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Patch gets a bath at Churchill Downs ahead of the 143rd Kentucky Derby on May 4, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    With Saturday's Kentucky Derby upon us, it's time to break down the schedule information, purse information and the field.

           

    Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky

    When: Saturday, May 6

    Post Time: 6:34 p.m. ET 

    TV: NBC (Coverage will run from 2:30 p.m. until 7:20 p.m.)

    Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

    TicketsScoreBig.com

    PurseThe Derby's purse this year is expected to be $2,395,800, with the winner claiming $1,635,800,  per Beth Harris of Associated Press (via the Denver Post).

         

    Kentucky Derby Field
    PostHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen20-1
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor20-1
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker50-1
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen30-1
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher5-1
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse30-1
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp15-1
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen15-1
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill20-1
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano15-1
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer30-1
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux50-1
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans20-1
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse4-1
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes5-1
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher20-1
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion6-1
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs15-1
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown20-1
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher30-1
    AERoyal MoGary StevensJohn Shirreffs20-1
    AEMaster PlanJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher50-1
    Source: Kentucky Derby on Facebook

       

    Analysis

    Of the favorites, Always Dreaming came away with the best post position. From Gate 5, he can potentially avoid the pack and race out toward the front of the field, putting him in a position to stay away from the type of interference that can swallow horses in the opening stages of the race.

    Given some of his recent behavior, that may be key.

    "Always Dreaming has perhaps the best current form, but his recent aggressive behavior in the mornings, which caused him to be trained in draw reins and with a new exercise rider, invites concern over how he'll react when the gate opens, he's surrounded by 19 rivals and 150,000 fans fueled with mint juleps let out a roar," Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form wrote (via ESPN).

    Classic Empire is the most recent Arkansas Derby winner and looked like the strongest horse available in the field after he won last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile. Consistency hasn't been the horse's strong suit, however, leaving questions about what type of form he'll be in come race time. 

    Both Classic Empire and McCraken shouldn't be too hampered by posts at Nos. 14 and 15 respectively, so long as they break well. Most post positions aren't death sentences, though the inside and outside are the most difficult placements to overcome.

    In this field, every little advantage—or mistake—will loom large.

    "I think it's as wide-open a Derby as we've seen in a long time," trainer Dale Romans told Privman. "I don't think it means it's a bad group of horses. I think it's an even group of horses."

    Another interesting factor in this year's race will be an unusual lack of diversity when it comes to strategy, as Tim Layden of SI.com wrote:

    "Confusing the issue even further, there seems to be no obvious speed horses in the race. Customarily, the Derby's 20-horse field includes equal numbers of horses who start fast, stalk the pace or come from behind. (The entry-by-points system that sorts out the field from among countless owners with Derby Fever tends to knock out speedballs, because they can't win long races).

    "This year seems to be thick with horses who would all like to be in third place and then make a move. Somebody will lead. Maybe somebody will steal the Derby, as [Bob] Baffert's War Emblem did in 2002. But it hasn’t happened since."

    Add it all up, and you have a truly interesting and utterly unpredictable race. There isn't a horse in the field without question marks. There also don't appear to be many horses incapable of taking the win.

    Parity often breeds intrigue. At this year's Kentucky Derby, that appears to be the case.