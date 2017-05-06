2017 Kentucky Derby: TV Coverage, NBC Live Stream and Purse Payout Info

2017 Kentucky Derby: TV Coverage, NBC Live Stream and Purse Payout InfoMay 6, 2017
With Saturday's Kentucky Derby upon us, it's time to break down the schedule information, purse information and the field.
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky
When: Saturday, May 6
Post Time: 6:34 p.m. ET
TV: NBC (Coverage will run from 2:30 p.m. until 7:20 p.m.)
Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Tickets: ScoreBig.com
Purse: The Derby's purse this year is expected to be $2,395,800, with the winner claiming $1,635,800, per Beth Harris of Associated Press (via the Denver Post).
|Kentucky Derby Field
|Post
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lookin At Lee
|Corey Lanerie
|Steve Asmussen
|20-1
|2
|Thunder Snow
|Christophe Soumillon
|Saeed bin Suroor
|20-1
|3
|Fast and Accurate
|Channing Hill
|Mike Maker
|50-1
|4
|Untrapped
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Steve Asmussen
|30-1
|5
|Always Dreaming
|John Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|5-1
|6
|State of Honor
|Jose Lezcano
|Mark Casse
|30-1
|7
|Girvin
|Mike Smith
|Joe Sharp
|15-1
|8
|Hence
|Florent Geroux
|Steve Asmussen
|15-1
|9
|Irap
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O’Neill
|20-1
|10
|Gunnevera
|Javier Castellano
|Antonio Sano
|15-1
|11
|Battle of Midway
|Flavien Prat
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|30-1
|12
|Sonneteer
|Kent Desormeaux
|Keith Desormeaux
|50-1
|13
|J Boys Echo
|Luis Saez
|Dale Romans
|20-1
|14
|Classic Empire
|Julien Leparoux
|Mark Casse
|4-1
|15
|McCraken
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Ian Wilkes
|5-1
|16
|Tapwrit
|Jose Ortiz
|Todd Pletcher
|20-1
|17
|Irish War Cry
|Rajiv Maragh
|Graham Motion
|6-1
|18
|Gormley
|Victor Espinoza
|John Shirreffs
|15-1
|19
|Practical Joke
|Joel Rosario
|Chad Brown
|20-1
|20
|Patch
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Todd Pletcher
|30-1
|AE
|Royal Mo
|Gary Stevens
|John Shirreffs
|20-1
|AE
|Master Plan
|John Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|50-1
|Source: Kentucky Derby on Facebook
Analysis
Night in the NBA: Wizards Contain Thomas, Warriors Take 2-0 Lead Over Jazz
Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive
Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games
Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?
The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors
The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri
This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number
Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March
Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater
UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming
Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset
Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan
This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off
History of Vinsanity
B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube
This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School
History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI
'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength
A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL
Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI
Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day
Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner
From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama
Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball
From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey
The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else
This Night in the NBA
Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars
'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On
Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors
Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies
Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz
Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag
Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51
Barack Obama: Fan of the Game
How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer
Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag
Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?
The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston
Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama
Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights
Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?
Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home
How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat
Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees
The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour
Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns
16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline
Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend
How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17
Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges
Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"
Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists
Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17
Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special
These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital
Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion
Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter
James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP
Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award
Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football
Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride
Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True
Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views
Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats
2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo
MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List
Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game
Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds
LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends
Gridiron Heights Week 13
Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season
LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash
Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy
Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week
Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week
Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"
Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree
Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving
Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr
Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy
Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks
Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack
Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards
Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party
Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day
AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?
Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier
The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU
KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight
Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer
Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G
Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R
Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower
Of the favorites, Always Dreaming came away with the best post position. From Gate 5, he can potentially avoid the pack and race out toward the front of the field, putting him in a position to stay away from the type of interference that can swallow horses in the opening stages of the race.
Given some of his recent behavior, that may be key.
"Always Dreaming has perhaps the best current form, but his recent aggressive behavior in the mornings, which caused him to be trained in draw reins and with a new exercise rider, invites concern over how he'll react when the gate opens, he's surrounded by 19 rivals and 150,000 fans fueled with mint juleps let out a roar," Jay Privman of the Daily Racing Form wrote (via ESPN).
Classic Empire is the most recent Arkansas Derby winner and looked like the strongest horse available in the field after he won last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile. Consistency hasn't been the horse's strong suit, however, leaving questions about what type of form he'll be in come race time.
Both Classic Empire and McCraken shouldn't be too hampered by posts at Nos. 14 and 15 respectively, so long as they break well. Most post positions aren't death sentences, though the inside and outside are the most difficult placements to overcome.
In this field, every little advantage—or mistake—will loom large.
"I think it's as wide-open a Derby as we've seen in a long time," trainer Dale Romans told Privman. "I don't think it means it's a bad group of horses. I think it's an even group of horses."
Another interesting factor in this year's race will be an unusual lack of diversity when it comes to strategy, as Tim Layden of SI.com wrote:
"Confusing the issue even further, there seems to be no obvious speed horses in the race. Customarily, the Derby's 20-horse field includes equal numbers of horses who start fast, stalk the pace or come from behind. (The entry-by-points system that sorts out the field from among countless owners with Derby Fever tends to knock out speedballs, because they can't win long races).
"This year seems to be thick with horses who would all like to be in third place and then make a move. Somebody will lead. Maybe somebody will steal the Derby, as [Bob] Baffert's War Emblem did in 2002. But it hasn’t happened since."
Add it all up, and you have a truly interesting and utterly unpredictable race. There isn't a horse in the field without question marks. There also don't appear to be many horses incapable of taking the win.
Parity often breeds intrigue. At this year's Kentucky Derby, that appears to be the case.