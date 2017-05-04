Doug Martin Involved in Car Crash, Suffers Cuts and Bruises, Say Tampa Police

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin was involved in a car accident Thursday at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET when a black Kia ran a stop sign and collided with his BMW, according to Tampa Police.

Martin, 28, suffered minor cuts and bruises but was otherwise unharmed.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman, the crash occurred approximately three miles south of the team's headquarters.

The Buccaneers released a statement confirming the team's medical staff evaluated Martin following the accident:

A five-year veteran, Martin totaled 555 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage in eight games before an injury cut short his 2016 season.

Now on the mend, Martin has drawn rave reviews during the early stages of the Buccaneers' offseason.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, one source described Martin as the "most impressive player" to this point in offseason workouts.

"We've been happy with the trajectory he's on," general manager Jason Licht said of Martin, according to Florida Football Insiders' Roy Cummings. "I've said that before, but it's the truth. He has the right mindset right now and he looks good physically."