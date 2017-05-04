Boston Celtics Eyeing Postseason Team History Thursday

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics enter Thursday night as one of the hottest teams in the postseason. After falling behind 2-0 to the Bulls in the first round, the club won Games 3-6 and have taken a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Washington Wizards.

Boston now owns a six-game winning streak to its name and enters Thursday evening's game against the Wizards with a chance to tie a franchise postseason record of seven straight wins, per Elias (via ESPN Stats & Info). The 1986 Celtics are currently the only squad in team history to win seven straight contests.

Point guard Isaiah Thomas has led the way for Boston most of the season and in the playoffs as well, totaling 53 points in the team's 129-119 overtime win over the Wizards in Game 2. He's had to overcome a lot—including the death of his younger sister just prior to the start of the playoffs—but that hasn't deterred him from performing at a high level.

Should the Celtics go on to win the series, they would most likely prepare to face the defending champs—the Cleveland Cavaliers—and their superstar LeBron James. The two franchises have squared off three times during the postseason in the last 10 years. Cleveland won most recently in 2014-15, but the Celtics won the previous two matchups.

It's certainly not a clear path to the NBA Finals for the Celtics, but they've already passed their first test in the postseason and are in good position to advance beyond the Wizards. Should they manage to make it to the Finals, it would mark the first time since 2009-10.