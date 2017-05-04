Texans LB Max Bullough Suspended 4 Games for Violating PED Policy

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The NFL announced Thursday that Houston Texans linebacker Max Bullough has been suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to Pro Football Talk.

Bullough apologized for his actions with a post on Twitter:

Undrafted out of Michigan State in 2014, Bullough latched on with the Texans after racking up eight sacks, 299 total tackles and three interceptions during his four years with the Spartans.

Now 25 years old, Bullough has recorded 36 tackles in 30 total games with the Texans dating back to his first appearance in November 2014.

However, he hasn't seen the field often in base packages. Instead, Bullough has primarily operated as a special teams contributor and depth option behind starting inside linebacker Brian Cushing.