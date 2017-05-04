Neymar Ordered to Stand Trial for Fraud, Corruption Charges

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Neymar will reportedly stand trial after being ordered to face charges relating to fraud and corruption. The Barcelona striker and Brazil international will be tried in relation to his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to La Liga in 2013, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Neymar won't be the only party facing questions, though. He will also be joined by his parents, as well as representatives from both Santos and Barca, per the report: "The Spanish National Court also ordered on Thursday that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the man he replaced in the role – Sandro Rosell – will be sent to trial."

While the reports indicate all of the parties sent to trial deny any allegations of wrongdoing, Neymar could face as much as two years behind bars if he's found guilty.

The charges Neymar and Co. will face relate to a lawsuit filed by Brazilian investment group DIS concerning a payment of 40 percent of the original transfer they never received, according to AS. A previous report from Santi Gimenez of AS-English quoted the head of DIS, Delcir Sonda, singling out Neymar Sr. for culpability: "From the outset his father was a bad influence on him."

Prosecutors are now seeking as much as €10 million in fines from Neymar's family, with bail put at €3.4 million after appeals from all accused were turned down last week, per the latest report.