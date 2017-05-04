Marcus Rashford Saves Manchester United in Europa League Semi-Final 1st Leg

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford scored a terrific free-kick in the second half to help Manchester United beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on Thursday.

Rashford's goal capped a professional performance from United, who were compact, disciplined and quick and intelligent on the break. The Red Devils will now be strong favourites to reach the final.

The UEFA Europa League official Twitter account relayed both starting lineups, with centre-back Eric Bailly and midfielder Paul Pogba returning from injury for United:

Daniel Wass missed a terrific chance for the hosts early on, with the Danish winger inexplicably heading wide from less than six yards. The miss was costly and also a rare moment of threat from the home side.

Celta had come close to puncturing the United defence, but the Spanish outfit soon came to rely on a star turn from goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez. UEFA.com's Richard Martin noted how often Alvarez was thwarting United attacks:

One player causing Alvarez and the Celta back line problems was Rashford. The 19-year-old's pace and movement made him a menace between the lines.

United couldn't find the breakthrough, but they were bossing things in midfield. In particular, world-record signing Pogba enjoyed an outstanding half, as numbers from Squawka Football showed:

The second half began with United 'keeper Sergio Romero saving well from Pione Sisto. It was a rare moment of hope for the hosts, though, as the Red Devils soon regained control.

Their breakthrough came when the still-dangerous Rashford was clipped on the edge of the box after collecting a smart reverse pass from Pogba. It was the former who stepped up to whip the ball into the bottom corner for a priceless away goal.

Rashford has been establishing a niche in the final third in this tournament lately, per WhoScored.com:

Speaking of a niche, United have been carving out one of those from free-kicks in Europe:

Meanwhile, Rob Dawson of the Manchester Evening News felt the goal was proof of Rashford's maturation as a central striker this season:

Pogba fired over the bar as the match headed into the final five minutes, with United remaining largely untroubled. The hosts struggled to get their key attackers on the ball often enough, with prolific forward Iago Aspas a subdued figure for most of the night.

Ultimately, United probably should have scored a few more but can still feel content with taking an away goal back to Old Trafford for next week's return leg.

Post-match reaction to follow...