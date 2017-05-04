Curt Schilling Says Adam Jones Is 'Creating a Situation' by Revealing Fan Slurs

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Curt Schilling doesn't believe Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones heard racial slurs at Fenway Park on Monday night.

Peter Botte of the New York Daily News passed along comments Schilling made right before appearing on the Breitbart Radio Network webcast Thursday morning.

"I spent most of my adult life in baseball parks. I heard the N-word out of my black teammates' mouths about 100 million times," he said. "For somebody to talk loud enough for Adam Jones to hear the N-word in center field, other people would have heard it."

Schilling added: "If somebody did say it, we're going to see it and hear about it, and I would apologize to Adam Jones for doubting him, but until then, I think this is bulls--t. I think this is somebody creating a situation."

The 50-year-old former baseball player-turned-conservative political commentator was fired by ESPN last April following an offensive post on social media.

On Monday, Jones explained the situation to Bob Nightengale of USA Today after what he described as one of the "worst cases of fan abuse he has heard in his career."

"A disrespectful fan threw a bag of peanuts at me," Jones said. "I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight. Thanks. Pretty awesome."

On Tuesday, the O's slugger commented further on the topic: "There's a long history of this in Boston."

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released a strong statement about the league's zero-tolerance policy regarding those type of situations:

"The racist words and actions directed at Adam Jones at Fenway Park last night are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any of our ballparks. My office has been in contact with the Red Sox, and the club has made it clear that they will not tolerate this inexcusable behavior. Our 30 clubs will continue to work with fans and security to provide a family-friendly environment. Any individual who behaves in such offensive fashion will be immediately removed from the ballpark and subject to further action. The behavior of these few ignorant individuals does not reflect the millions of great baseball fans who attend our games."

Kay Lazar of the Boston Globe reported the Red Sox banned a fan from Fenway Park for life after a racist comment he allegedly made to another fan after a Kenyan woman sung the national anthem one day after the Jones situation.

Red Sox fans gave Jones, a five-time All-Star selection who's played 80 games at Fenway in his career, a standing ovation during his first plate appearance Tuesday.