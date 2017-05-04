Chelsea Fans Start Petition for John Terry Stand in New Stadium

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea fans have reportedly started a petition to get a stand named after centre-back John Terry in the club's proposed new stadium, according to Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard.

Premier League leaders Chelsea are planning to redevelop Stamford Bridge to boost the stadium's capacity to 60,000. The process will require the Blues playing in a different venue for the 2019/20 season, per Doyle.

Chelsea's bid to redevelop the Bridge has been hit by delays, but supporters are working hard to make sure long-serving skipper Terry is appropriately honoured once the new stadium is ready to go.

Doyle also noted how the petition, posted on Change.org, is progressing: "The petition - which had reached 2,613 supporters of its 5,000 target by Thursday evening - reads: 'Captain. Leader. Legend. There is no one on the planet who's more Chelsea, than John Terry.'"

The sentiment of the petition is right since Terry came through the ranks with the Blues and has won every major trophy with the west London club. As a talismanic defender and long-time captain, Terry became the face of Chelsea during their most successful era.

He lifted four Premier League trophies, but has been reduced to a bit-part role as the Blues zero in on a fifth title this season. Now 36, terry has been limited to just six appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.com.

Terry's omission has been somewhat surprising since manager Antonio Conte has switched the Blues to a back three during this campaign. Yet Conte has opted to play converted full-back Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of the club's most decorated defender.

It's little wonder Terry has already announced he will leave the club in the summer. However, Chelsea fans won't easily forget all he has done and will continue to push for a suitable and worthy acknowledgement of his storied service.