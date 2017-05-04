Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Phil Taylor Saves Playoff Hopes with Win

Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Phil Taylor Saves Playoff Hopes with WinMay 4, 2017
Phil Taylor beat Michael van Gerwen 7-3 to keep his play-off hopes alive in the 2017 Premier League Darts at Sheffield on Thursday. The Power hasn't qualified yet, but Gary Anderson has made it after beating James Wade 7-3 at the Sheffield Arena.
Meanwhile, Dave Chisnall also remains in the play-off mix after overcoming Raymond van Barneveld, but Adrian Lewis' chances look bleak after he was thrashed by Peter Wright.
Here are the final scores from Sheffield's matches:
|Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Scores from Sheffield
|Player
|Score
|Player
|Peter Wright
|7-2
|Adrian Lewis
|Raymond van Barneveld
|5-7
|Dave Chisnall
|James Wade
|3-7
|Gary Anderson
|Michael van Gerwen
|3-7
|Phil Taylor
|Sky Sports
Here's what those results mean for the standings:
|Premier League Darts 2017 Standings: Night 15
|Position
|Player
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Legs
|Points
|1
|Michael van Gerwen (Q)
|9
|4
|2
|+29
|22
|2
|Peter Wright (Q)
|9
|3
|3
|+24
|21
|3
|Gary Anderson (Q)
|7
|4
|4
|+15
|18
|4
|Phil Taylor
|7
|3
|5
|+5
|17
|5
|Dave Chisnall
|6
|3
|6
|-5
|15
|6
|Raymond van Barneveld
|6
|2
|7
|-4
|14
|7
|Adrian Lewis
|6
|1
|8
|-12
|13
|8
|James Wade
|5
|2
|8
|-13
|12
|Sky Sports
Here is the updated schedule:
|Premier League Darts 2017: Updated Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Thursday, May 11
|Night 15
|GE Oil&Gas Arena, Aberdeen
|Thursday, May 18
|Finals Night
|The 02, London
|PDC.tv
Recap
The night's marquee clash proved to be a one-sided affair after Taylor broke throw in the first leg by hitting double-10. A narrow lead soon became a healthy one, as the Power battled back from 2-1 down to go 4-2 in front.
MVG was missing too many on doubles, and a point was all he could hope for after Taylor found double-six. Van Gerwen fought back, with a maximum helping cut the gap to three.
However, the Power didn't waste his chance when throwing for the match. He took out double-16 at the second attempt to seal the win.
Taylor set a quality average from the oche, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
A huge win for 'The Power' over his Dutch rival as he all but seals his place at The O2 with three 180s and a 100.4 average on the night.5/4/2017, 8:37:08 PM
The same source noted how Van Gerwen had wasted his chances at doubles:
Live Darts @livedarts
A 103 average for Mighty Mike, but he's made to pay for just 25% on the doubles as Taylor inflicts only his second defeat of the season.5/4/2017, 8:38:06 PM
Anderson raced into a 4-1 lead over Wade after twice breaking throw. The Flying Scotsman increased his advantage when he landed double-10.
A brief Wade fightback was ended when Anderson again found his range on doubles, this time taking out double-12 to lead 6-3. Anderson soon wrapped things up to guarantee a play-off place.
PDC Darts broke down the numbers:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
STATS | Gary Anderson will be at the O2 in two weeks time. Here are the stats from his game with James Wade. #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/QpbdBv1Bnm5/4/2017, 8:05:36 PM
Plaudits rightly belong to Chisnall after he avoided defeat for a sixth straight match by edging out Van Barneveld in a 7-5 thriller. In the process, Chisnall kept his play-off chances alive.
Yet things didn't start well for Chisnall, who lost the first leg to RVB despite hitting a pair of maximums. Tops soon gave Van Barneveld a 2-1 lead, before Chisnall pulled ahead at 4-2.
Not to be easily outdone, Barney battled back, twice checking out on 25 to even the score. Chisnall soon reclaimed the initiative at 6-4, thanks largely to another 180.
Finding double-eight kept Van Barneveld in it, but a 64 checkout eventually gave Chisnall the win.
PDC Darts summed up Chisnall's remarkable recent upturn in form:
PDC Darts @OfficialPDC
TURNAROUND! Dave Chisnall's form: First 9: LLWLWWLLL Last 6: DDWWDW #LoveTheDarts https://t.co/M0p4e46qhX5/4/2017, 7:20:56 PM
Earlier, Wright was in dominant form against Lewis, with Jackpot only getting as close as 2-2 after taking out tops early on. However, Wright was too good on doubles and soon forged ahead, per Live Darts:
Live Darts @livedarts
POINT: Four legs on the spin and 50% on the doubles for Wright as he finds D13 to make it 6-2! #LoveTheDarts5/4/2017, 6:32:03 PM
Snakebite's overall average was also impressive:
Live Darts @livedarts
A 100.5 average for 'Snakebite' as he continues his superb run of form and inflicts Lewis' fourth straight Premier League defeat.5/4/2017, 6:36:31 PM
Wright ended Lewis' play-off chances but has now set his sights on Van Gerwen at the top:
Live Darts @livedarts
Wright: "I've missed out on the play-offs twice but I'm a better player now. I'm there to try and scare Michael, we all want to beat him."5/4/2017, 6:40:45 PM
MVG looks a little more vulnerable after the way Taylor swept him aside. Those at the top will know the Power isn't ready to quietly mark time before retirement; he's still a serious contender to win this league.