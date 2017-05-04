    Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Phil Taylor Saves Playoff Hopes with Win

    Phil Taylor beat Michael van Gerwen 7-3 to keep his play-off hopes alive in the 2017 Premier League Darts at Sheffield on Thursday. The Power hasn't qualified yet, but Gary Anderson has made it after beating James Wade 7-3 at the Sheffield Arena.

    Meanwhile, Dave Chisnall also remains in the play-off mix after overcoming Raymond van Barneveld, but Adrian Lewis' chances look bleak after he was thrashed by Peter Wright.

    Here are the final scores from Sheffield's matches:

    Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Scores from Sheffield
    PlayerScorePlayer
    Peter Wright7-2Adrian Lewis
    Raymond van Barneveld5-7Dave Chisnall
    James Wade3-7Gary Anderson
    Michael van Gerwen3-7Phil Taylor
    Here's what those results mean for the standings:

    Premier League Darts 2017 Standings: Night 15
    PositionPlayerWonDrawnLostLegsPoints
    1Michael van Gerwen (Q)942+2922
    2Peter Wright (Q)933+2421
    3Gary Anderson (Q)744+1518
    4Phil Taylor735+517
    5Dave Chisnall636-515
    6Raymond van Barneveld627-414
    7Adrian Lewis618-1213
    8James Wade528-1312
    Here is the updated schedule:

    Premier League Darts 2017: Updated Schedule
    DateEventVenue
    Thursday, May 11Night 15GE Oil&Gas Arena, Aberdeen
    Thursday, May 18Finals NightThe 02, London
    Recap

    The night's marquee clash proved to be a one-sided affair after Taylor broke throw in the first leg by hitting double-10. A narrow lead soon became a healthy one, as the Power battled back from 2-1 down to go 4-2 in front.

    MVG was missing too many on doubles, and a point was all he could hope for after Taylor found double-six. Van Gerwen fought back, with a maximum helping cut the gap to three.

    However, the Power didn't waste his chance when throwing for the match. He took out double-16 at the second attempt to seal the win.

    Taylor set a quality average from the oche, per Live Darts:

    The same source noted how Van Gerwen had wasted his chances at doubles:

    Anderson raced into a 4-1 lead over Wade after twice breaking throw. The Flying Scotsman increased his advantage when he landed double-10.

    A brief Wade fightback was ended when Anderson again found his range on doubles, this time taking out double-12 to lead 6-3. Anderson soon wrapped things up to guarantee a play-off place.

    PDC Darts broke down the numbers:

    Plaudits rightly belong to Chisnall after he avoided defeat for a sixth straight match by edging out Van Barneveld in a 7-5 thriller. In the process, Chisnall kept his play-off chances alive.

    Chisnall kept his play-off momentum going.
    Chisnall kept his play-off momentum going.Harry Trump/Getty Images

    Yet things didn't start well for Chisnall, who lost the first leg to RVB despite hitting a pair of maximums. Tops soon gave Van Barneveld a 2-1 lead, before Chisnall pulled ahead at 4-2.

    Not to be easily outdone, Barney battled back, twice checking out on 25 to even the score. Chisnall soon reclaimed the initiative at 6-4, thanks largely to another 180.

    Finding double-eight kept Van Barneveld in it, but a 64 checkout eventually gave Chisnall the win.

    PDC Darts summed up Chisnall's remarkable recent upturn in form:

    Earlier, Wright was in dominant form against Lewis, with Jackpot only getting as close as 2-2 after taking out tops early on. However, Wright was too good on doubles and soon forged ahead, per Live Darts:

    Snakebite's overall average was also impressive:

    Wright ended Lewis' play-off chances but has now set his sights on Van Gerwen at the top:

    MVG looks a little more vulnerable after the way Taylor swept him aside. Those at the top will know the Power isn't ready to quietly mark time before retirement; he's still a serious contender to win this league.   