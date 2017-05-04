Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Phil Taylor Saves Playoff Hopes with Win

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Phil Taylor beat Michael van Gerwen 7-3 to keep his play-off hopes alive in the 2017 Premier League Darts at Sheffield on Thursday. The Power hasn't qualified yet, but Gary Anderson has made it after beating James Wade 7-3 at the Sheffield Arena.

Meanwhile, Dave Chisnall also remains in the play-off mix after overcoming Raymond van Barneveld, but Adrian Lewis' chances look bleak after he was thrashed by Peter Wright.

Here are the final scores from Sheffield's matches:

Premier League Darts 2017 Results: Scores from Sheffield Player Score Player Peter Wright 7-2 Adrian Lewis Raymond van Barneveld 5-7 Dave Chisnall James Wade 3-7 Gary Anderson Michael van Gerwen 3-7 Phil Taylor Sky Sports

Here's what those results mean for the standings:

Premier League Darts 2017 Standings: Night 15 Position Player Won Drawn Lost Legs Points 1 Michael van Gerwen (Q) 9 4 2 +29 22 2 Peter Wright (Q) 9 3 3 +24 21 3 Gary Anderson (Q) 7 4 4 +15 18 4 Phil Taylor 7 3 5 +5 17 5 Dave Chisnall 6 3 6 -5 15 6 Raymond van Barneveld 6 2 7 -4 14 7 Adrian Lewis 6 1 8 -12 13 8 James Wade 5 2 8 -13 12 Sky Sports

Here is the updated schedule:

Premier League Darts 2017: Updated Schedule Date Event Venue Thursday, May 11 Night 15 GE Oil&Gas Arena, Aberdeen Thursday, May 18 Finals Night The 02, London PDC.tv

Recap

The night's marquee clash proved to be a one-sided affair after Taylor broke throw in the first leg by hitting double-10. A narrow lead soon became a healthy one, as the Power battled back from 2-1 down to go 4-2 in front.

MVG was missing too many on doubles, and a point was all he could hope for after Taylor found double-six. Van Gerwen fought back, with a maximum helping cut the gap to three.

However, the Power didn't waste his chance when throwing for the match. He took out double-16 at the second attempt to seal the win.

Taylor set a quality average from the oche, per Live Darts:

The same source noted how Van Gerwen had wasted his chances at doubles:

Anderson raced into a 4-1 lead over Wade after twice breaking throw. The Flying Scotsman increased his advantage when he landed double-10.

A brief Wade fightback was ended when Anderson again found his range on doubles, this time taking out double-12 to lead 6-3. Anderson soon wrapped things up to guarantee a play-off place.

PDC Darts broke down the numbers:

Plaudits rightly belong to Chisnall after he avoided defeat for a sixth straight match by edging out Van Barneveld in a 7-5 thriller. In the process, Chisnall kept his play-off chances alive.

Harry Trump/Getty Images

Yet things didn't start well for Chisnall, who lost the first leg to RVB despite hitting a pair of maximums. Tops soon gave Van Barneveld a 2-1 lead, before Chisnall pulled ahead at 4-2.

Not to be easily outdone, Barney battled back, twice checking out on 25 to even the score. Chisnall soon reclaimed the initiative at 6-4, thanks largely to another 180.

Finding double-eight kept Van Barneveld in it, but a 64 checkout eventually gave Chisnall the win.

PDC Darts summed up Chisnall's remarkable recent upturn in form:

Earlier, Wright was in dominant form against Lewis, with Jackpot only getting as close as 2-2 after taking out tops early on. However, Wright was too good on doubles and soon forged ahead, per Live Darts:

Snakebite's overall average was also impressive:

Wright ended Lewis' play-off chances but has now set his sights on Van Gerwen at the top:

MVG looks a little more vulnerable after the way Taylor swept him aside. Those at the top will know the Power isn't ready to quietly mark time before retirement; he's still a serious contender to win this league.