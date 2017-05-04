Judge Who Ripped Charlie Strong, LaDarrius Jackson Recused Herself from Case

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Judge Margaret Taylor has recused herself from the felony sexual battery and false imprisonment case involving South Florida defensive end LaDarrius Jackson.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, Taylor recused herself from the case one day after telling Jackson in court she "was never ashamed of being an alum (of South Florida) until now" and criticized USF head coach Charlie Strong for an apparent lack of control at the program:

"Coach Strong, if you are listening, in the last couple of months there have been two arrests of your players for very violent felonies. This court, and I'm sure I'm not alone, questions whether you have control over your players. It's fairly clear you do not have control of them off the field, and I guess only time will tell whether you have control over them on the field."

Per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Jackson was arrested on Monday night by USF police as he was about to take a flight home.

Per Knight, the USF police report stated Jackson "forced a woman to perform sex Monday afternoon despite her verbal and physical efforts to resist him" and he "forced her into her room after she placed her hands on a wall in an attempt to stop him...then pushed her onto the bed and straddled her."

Strong issued a statement regarding Jackson's arrest, per A.J. Perez of USA Today: "We are aware of the charges filed against LaDarrius Jackson. While we find the allegations troubling, we will continue to gather information and support the judicial process before providing further comment."

Jackson appeared in seven games for South Florida as a freshman in 2016. Strong was hired as South Florida's new head football coach in December after spending the previous three years at the University of Texas.