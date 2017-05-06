Kentucky Derby 2017: Post Time, Post Positions and Full TV Coverage Info

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The most exciting two minutes in sports will unfold Saturday evening at Churchill Downs when the running of the 143rd Kentucky Derby commences.

With a slew of contenders headlining a wide-open field, it won't be surprising to see this year's Run for the Roses decided in compelling fashion at the wire.

Before we break down which horses could steal the show and initiate a Triple Crown bid, take a look at when and where you can catch the action.

2017 Kentucky Derby Coverage

Date: Saturday, May 6

TV: NBC (coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET)

Post Time: 6:34 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Race Preview

2017 Kentucky Derby Post Positions Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen +3300 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor +1800 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker +6600 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen +5000 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher +450 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse +3800 7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp +1600 8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen +1600 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill +1800 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano +1200 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer +2000 12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux +4000 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans +2800 14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse +425 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes +600 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher +2800 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion +600 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs +1800 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown +2500 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher +3300 Odds Shark

This year's race lacks a clear-cut favorite.

That's because the primary horses in the running for that status—Always Dreaming (+450), Classic Empire (+425) and Irish War Cry (+600)—don't boast lengthy or sterling resumes.

"I can't really recall a year when everyone was wondering which prep was a good prep and which was a bad prep," California-based clocker Gary Young said, according to Newsday's Ed McNamara. "Last year, I and a lot of others thought the winner wouldn't be coming out of the Wood or the Blue Grass, and that turned out to be the case."

Always Dreaming is a compelling choice following a first-place finish in the Florida Derby, but the knock on Todd Pletcher's prized colt is his small sample size. He has just four official entries for his career: two wins, one second-place finish and a third-place showing.

Things differ a bit for Classic Empire—breaking out of the 14th post—who responded to a disappointing third-place finish at the Holy Bull Stakes in February with an emphatic late run to take home a victory in the Arkansas Derby.

Kentucky Derby Post History Post Position Horse Post Wins Win% In The Money Finishes Last Year's Finish 1 Lookin At Lee 8 9.2% 17 16th 2 Thunder Snow 7 8.0% 25 5th 3 Fast and Accurate 5 5.7% 19 13th 4 Untrapped 5 5.7% 15 8th 5 Always Dreaming 9 10.3% 20 3rd 6 State of Honor 2 2.3% 12 11th 7 Girvin 6 7.0% 17 17th 8 Hence 8 9.3% 17 9th 9 Irap 4 4.8% 17 6th 10 Gunnevera 9 11.3% 24 19th 11 Battle of Midway 2 2.6% 10 2nd 12 Sonneteer 3 4.2% 9 12th 13 J Boys Echo 5 7.1% 19 1st 14 Classic Empire 2 3.2% 12 4th 15 McCraken 5 9.1% 8 14th 16 Tapwrit 4 8.9% 10 20th 17 Irish War Cry 0 0.0% 3 10th 18 Gormley 1 3.3% 5 18th 19 Practical Joke 1 4.0% 2 7th 20 Patch 1 6.7% 2 15th America's Best Racing

Unlike Always Dreaming, Classic Empire has a racing history that includes five wins dating back to last May.

"I think I'm riding the most talented horse in the race for sure," jockey Julien Leparoux said, per Daily Racing Form's Marcus Hersh (via ESPN.com). "I think he's the best one."

However, the Graham Motion-trained Irish War Cry may have something to say about that.

Although Irish War Cry floundered to the tune of a seventh-place finish at the Fountain of Youth Stakes two months ago, he returned to form at April's Wood Memorial with a stellar late sprint.

"He was always in a smooth rhythm," jockey Rajiv Maragh said of the Wood Memorial win, per NJ.com's Keith Sargeant. "He relaxed real easily. He did everything I wanted him to do without a lot of effort. He did it all in rhythm. He wasn't rank at all. He settled beautifully."

A horse winning out of the No. 17 post would represent a first in the Kentucky Derby, but if Maragh and Irish War Cry can channel the success that allowed them to come out on top at Aqueduct Racetrack, a historic evening could be in order.