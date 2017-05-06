    Kentucky Derby 2017: Post Time, Post Positions and Full TV Coverage Info

    The most exciting two minutes in sports will unfold Saturday evening at Churchill Downs when the running of the 143rd Kentucky Derby commences.

    With a slew of contenders headlining a wide-open field, it won't be surprising to see this year's Run for the Roses decided in compelling fashion at the wire.

    Before we break down which horses could steal the show and initiate a Triple Crown bid, take a look at when and where you can catch the action.

    2017 Kentucky Derby Coverage

    Date: Saturday, May 6

    TV: NBC (coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET)

    Post Time: 6:34 p.m. ET

    Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

    Race Preview

    2017 Kentucky Derby Post Positions
    PostHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen+3300
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor+1800
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker+6600
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen+5000
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher+450
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse+3800
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp+1600
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen+1600
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill+1800
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano+1200
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer+2000
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux+4000
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans+2800
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse+425
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes+600
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher+2800
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion+600
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs+1800
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown+2500
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher+3300
    This year's race lacks a clear-cut favorite.

    That's because the primary horses in the running for that status—Always Dreaming (+450), Classic Empire (+425) and Irish War Cry (+600)don't boast lengthy or sterling resumes.

    "I can't really recall a year when everyone was wondering which prep was a good prep and which was a bad prep," California-based clocker Gary Young said, according to Newsday's Ed McNamara. "Last year, I and a lot of others thought the winner wouldn't be coming out of the Wood or the Blue Grass, and that turned out to be the case."

    Always Dreaming is a compelling choice following a first-place finish in the Florida Derby, but the knock on Todd Pletcher's prized colt is his small sample size. He has just four official entries for his career: two wins, one second-place finish and a third-place showing.

    Things differ a bit for Classic Empire—breaking out of the 14th postwho responded to a disappointing third-place finish at the Holy Bull Stakes in February with an emphatic late run to take home a victory in the Arkansas Derby.

    Kentucky Derby Post History
    Post PositionHorsePost WinsWin%In The Money FinishesLast Year's Finish
    1Lookin At Lee89.2%1716th
    2Thunder Snow78.0%255th
    3Fast and Accurate55.7%1913th
    4Untrapped55.7%158th
    5Always Dreaming910.3%203rd
    6State of Honor22.3%1211th
    7Girvin67.0%1717th
    8Hence89.3%179th
    9Irap44.8%176th
    10Gunnevera911.3%2419th
    11Battle of Midway22.6%102nd
    12Sonneteer34.2%912th
    13J Boys Echo57.1%191st
    14Classic Empire23.2%124th
    15McCraken59.1%814th
    16Tapwrit48.9%1020th
    17Irish War Cry00.0%310th
    18Gormley13.3%518th
    19Practical Joke14.0%27th
    20Patch16.7%215th
    Unlike Always Dreaming, Classic Empire has a racing history that includes five wins dating back to last May.

    "I think I'm riding the most talented horse in the race for sure," jockey Julien Leparoux said, per Daily Racing Form's Marcus Hersh (via ESPN.com). "I think he's the best one."

    However, the Graham Motion-trained Irish War Cry may have something to say about that.

    Although Irish War Cry floundered to the tune of a seventh-place finish at the Fountain of Youth Stakes two months ago, he returned to form at April's Wood Memorial with a stellar late sprint.

    "He was always in a smooth rhythm," jockey Rajiv Maragh said of the Wood Memorial win, per NJ.com's Keith Sargeant. "He relaxed real easily. He did everything I wanted him to do without a lot of effort. He did it all in rhythm. He wasn't rank at all. He settled beautifully."

    A horse winning out of the No. 17 post would represent a first in the Kentucky Derby, but if Maragh and Irish War Cry can channel the success that allowed them to come out on top at Aqueduct Racetrack, a historic evening could be in order.