Kentucky Derby Start Time 2017: Race Post Info, NBC TV Coverage and More

Horsephotos/Getty Images

Classic Empire, Always Dreaming, McCraken and Irish War Cry headline a highly competitive field for the 2017 Kentucky Derby. A total of 20 horses are slated to take part in the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday evening.

Coverage of the undercard races at Churchill Downs will begin at 12 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Network. The television availability will switch to NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET and continue through the day's main event, which is scheduled for just after 6:30 p.m. ET.

Let's check out all of the important details for the 143rd Run for the Roses. That's followed by a look at the complete race field and a breakdown of some horses to keep an eye on.

Viewing Information

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Post Time: Saturday, May 6 at 6:34 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

2017 Kentucky Derby Field

2017 Kentucky Derby: Horses, Jockeys, Trainers and Odds Post Horse Jockey Trainer ML Odds Vegas Odds 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen 20-1 +3300 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor 20-1 +1800 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker 50-1 +6600 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen 30-1 +5000 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 5-1 +450 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse 30-1 +3300 7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp 15-1 +1600 8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen 15-1 +1600 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 20-1 +1800 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 15-1 +1200 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 30-1 +2000 12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux 50-1 +4000 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans 20-1 +2800 14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse 4-1 +425 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 5-1 +600 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 20-1 +2800 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion 6-1 +600 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs 15-1 +1800 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown 20-1 +2500 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher 30-1 +3300 AE Royal Mo Gary Stevens John Shirreffs 20-1 n/a AE Master Plan TBA Todd Pletcher 50-1 n/a Morning-Line Odds via KentuckyDerby.com; Vegas Odds via OddsShark

Horses To Watch

Morning-Line Favorite: Classic Empire

Classic Empire being listed as the favorite, while not a major surprise, exemplifies the wide-open nature of this year's Derby. Just two races ago he was beaten by both Irish War Cry and Gunnevera, two of his foes once again Saturday, in the Grade II Holy Bull Stakes.

You're not going to find an American Pharoah or California Chrome in this group. At least not in terms of three-year-old racing ability. That's not necessarily a bad thing from an entertainment perspective, though. It should make for a close Derby with a thrilling finish.

While there's little doubt Classic Empire has the talent to win the Triple Crown opener, his lack of consistency is a concern ahead of his biggest race to date. His trainer, Mark Casse, told John Clay of the Lexington Herald-Leader he's hopeful his horse can put it all together at the perfect time.

"I've always said good horses win when everything goes their way; great horses win when nothing goes their way," Casse said. "And I think he's a great horse. But I guess we'll determine that (Saturday)."

Yes, he's the morning-line favorite and his triumph in the Arkansas Derby last month provided hope he might be peaking at the perfect time. But the lingering question marks make him a beatable favorite, especially with such a deep field set to take him on.

Biggest Threat: Always Dreaming

The post draw couldn't have gone much better for Always Dreaming. Along with landing in an ideal spot with the No. 5 stall—not too far inside, but still close to the rail—all of the other top contenders are bunched closely together on the outside.

That should allow jockey John Velazquez to control everything about the Florida Derby winner's trip. He can attack the rail quickly, keep tabs on the likes of Classic Empire, McCraken and Irish War Cry and decide when to make a serious push for the lead.

The only question is whether Velazquez will be able to control the colt's energy. He's been aggressive in workout sessions leading up to the Derby, and the one thing he can't afford is to break too fast and tire out before what's likely to become a crowded stretch run.

Emerald Downs track announcer Matt Dinerman discussed that boom-or-bust potential:

Where Always Dreaming stands as they start the backstretch will say a lot. If he's leading or caught in an early speed battle way ahead of the pack, he's in trouble. If he's routinely stalking the lead while riding the rail, he should be the horse to beat when they turn for home.

Long Shot: State of Honor

Typically, a horse whose only victory came in a Maiden Special Weight race almost seven months ago isn't even on the Derby radar. Yet State of Honor's resume is far more impressive when you consider every start rather than any single outing.

He hasn't finished worse than third in any of his last six starts. That run of strong showings includes second-place finishes to Always Dreaming in the Florida Derby and Tapwrit in the Tampa Bay Derby. He also placed third in the Sam F. Davis Stakes to McCraken and Tapwrit.

In other words, State of Honor is close. He's proved he can battle right alongside some of the top horses in the Derby field, he just hasn't been able to outrace them in the end. He'll have a chance in the often chaotic dash to the finish Saturday.

Amy Nesse of Past The Wire noted his workouts since arriving to Churchill Downs also suggest he could produce something special:

Ultimately, State Of Honor is a long shot for a reason. He's still trying to show he can beat high-end competition. But there are enough positive signs to believe he can provide immense value. If nothing else, he's worth considering for exotic wagers as the place or show finisher.