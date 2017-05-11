The Wildest Non-Basketball Sneakers Worn in an NBA Game

0 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

NBA players haven't always stuck to the confines of traditional basketball sneakers.

In the past, before sneaker brands used science and data to determine the perfect designs and materials, hoopers wore whatever kicks felt comfortable. Today, even after decades of research has proved what works best in protecting ankles and providing support without weighing players down, certain guys still choose to go in their own footwear direction.

You look good, you play good, right? So why not focus on getting Likes while also focusing on getting buckets?

Below is a rundown featuring five of the wildest non-basketball sneakers ever worn on an NBA court. We'll discuss why each selection was outlandish and, more importantly, who was bold enough to wear each shoe.