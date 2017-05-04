Haloti Ngata Underwent Neurological Testing Before Deciding to Return

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata opted to undergo neurological testing earlier this offseason before deciding to return for the 2017 season.

Per Nate Atkins of MLive.com, Ngata had his brain scanned as part of a neurological program at Core Institute to make sure his brain was still healthy:

It was just to make sure with all the stuff that's going on with the brain stuff throughout the league. You hear that stuff, and for me especially, I don't want to have problems when I'm older. I want to be able to raise my kids and be able to play with them when they're older and beat them in wrestling matches and stuff when they're teenagers.

Ngata noted after his testing was complete that his doctor told him his "brain is good to go. Keep on hitting."

Recent studies have shown some connection between playing football and long-term brain damage. In 2015, PBS's Frontline found the brains of 87 of 91 deceased former NFL players tested positive for the disease CTE.

Ngata will play his 12th NFL season in 2017. He has been with the Lions since being acquired via trade with the Baltimore Ravens after the 2014 season. The 33-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl 47 with the Ravens.