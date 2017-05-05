5 Takeaways from Cavs' Early 2nd-Round Showing vs. Toronto Raptors

0 of 5

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are marching toward the NBA Finals, where they are likely to meet the Golden State Warriors for the third straight season.

First, they swept the Indiana Pacers as unimpressively as the feat can be done. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the 16-point differential in the series was the smallest for a four-game sweep in NBA history.

A sweep by any other name is still a sweep, though.

However, there were concerns left over from the regular season that appeared during the first round, such as whether the defense would perform sufficiently or if the Cavaliers had enough firepower on their bench.

The first two games of their second-round series with the Toronto Raptors seemed to address those concerns. The Cavs outscored the Raptors by a total of 33 points, and neither contest was in doubt.

While it's just a two-game sample, some things indicate the Cavaliers could be getting back into championship form at the right time.