Mike Tyson Says Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko 'Changed Boxing'

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Count Mike Tyson among the people who think boxing scored a huge victory with the thrilling heavyweight championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

Per ESPN.com's Mark Lomas, Tyson believes Joshua's 11th-round TKO of Klitschko is a game-changer for the sport of boxing:

"Whenever there's a new heavyweight champion and he's explosive like that and wins the title like that it changes the whole game. All the little guys that were making a lot of money are not going to make their money any more.

"It's all going to be about Joshua and the heavyweights now. That one fight changed boxing."

Boxing has been struggling to find a new heavyweight champion who can captivate a worldwide audience for years. Tyson was an electric fighter early in his career who maintained that must-see quality until his last fight against Kevin McBride in 2005, because it was impossible to predict what he was going to do.

Fighters like Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis had prestige during their respective runs as heavyweight champion. Klitschko had an incredible 11-year undefeated streak from 2004-15, though he's 41 and coming off back-to-back losses.

Joshua is just 27 years old and boasts a 19-0 record with 19 knockouts. He's got the kind of power and exciting fighting style to help bring the heavyweight division back to prominence.