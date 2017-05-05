Ranking Liverpool's Home Kits During the Premier League Era

Ranking Liverpool's Home Kits During the Premier League EraMay 5, 2017
It's that time of the football season again.
As players begin to book their summer holidays and fixture lists suddenly look shorter than the odds on the Conservative Party winning the next general election in the United Kingdom, clubs offer a glimpse into the future by unveiling new kits.
Liverpool, who will finish Jurgen Klopp's first full season in charge without a trophy, unveiled their latest version at the end of April, although the jersey won't hit the shops until May 19.
Next season's look sees a return to a darker red, while there's also a commemorative crest to celebrate the club's 125-year anniversary.
"The design is firmly rooted in LFC history and takes inspiration from previous kits: returning to a rich, darker red and incorporating tonal pin stripes, with the jersey framed by a v-neck white-tipped collar," explained Chris Shaw of the club's official website.
So what do you think: a winner fit for the wardrobe, or a fashion faux pas that doesn't deserve your money?
Bleacher Report has already ranked Liverpool's top 10 away kits of the Premier League era, and now seems the ideal time to take a look back at their home strips from yesteryear.
Remember, though, this is all a matter of opinion. SPOILER ALERT: Our favourite is red.
10. 2016/17 Season
Manufacturer: New Balance
Sponsor: Standard Chartered
Unveiled before the 2016 UEFA Europa League final against Sevilla, Liverpool's current kit looks more stylish than Klopp's dark-framed spectacles.
"Unsurprisingly, the shirt remains trademark red, and there is little change from the previous number, other than a buttoned-style collar complete with gold trim to create a simplistic design," Daniel Sandford wrote for the MailOnline after the unveiling.
The trim is the key to why it gets in the top 10. The manufacturer's logo and club crest just look better in gold, bringing back memories of the club's glory years.
It also has some useful side panels to help keep the players cool on the field and the supporters well ventilated when they're sat in the pub moaning about the lack of recruitment in the January transfer window.
9. 2005/06 Season (Champions League Edition)
Manufacturer: Reebok
Sponsor: Carlsberg
A sneaky entrant into our top 10 now. Liverpool's Champions League-only home kit for the 2005/06 season was the club's last designed by Reebok.
The champions of Europe celebrated their reign with gold. A lot of gold. The splashes around the neck were a nice touch, but the most striking element were the golden names and numbers on the players' backs.
There were also five gold stars above the club crest, depicting the number of times Liverpool had conquered Europe.
As for the defence of their crown, the Reds negotiated through three qualifying rounds and made it out of a group that included Anderlecht, Chelsea and Real Betis. However, Benfica knocked them out in the last 16.
While the design wasn't suitable for wearing on a regular basis, it looked sharp under the Anfield lights.
8. 2000/01 and 2001/02 Seasons
Manufacturer: Reebok
Sponsor: Carlsberg
There was nothing too flash about Liverpool's home kit from 2000 until 2002. Simple but effective, it rather mirrored Gerard Houllier's treble-winning squad of 2000/01 in that it did the job intended.
The thin line of white trim added a little colour to break up the red, but the most redeeming feature was the flick-over collar.
It's such a shame the manufacturer's name and club crest were slapped in the middle. Still, Liverpool at the time were strong through the centre.
The centre-back pairing of Stephane Henchoz and Sami Hyypia made sure the back door always remained shut, while up front Michael Owen and Emile Heskey formed an effective little-and-large partnership.
And then there was this wonderful mix of young and old, as Gary McAllister—often in long sleeves—rolled back the years while Steven Gerrard gave a glimpse of what was to come in the future.
7. 1995/96 Season
Manufacturer: Adidas
Sponsor: Carlsberg
Adidas ended their initial 10-year run designing the Reds' kit with a bang.
Not to everyone's taste at the time, and something of a controversial selection in our top 10, Liverpool's 1995/96 shirt stood out because of the sizeable V-neck collar.
While resembling a cricket jumper, the style was a throwback to jerseys of the club's glorious past. There was also a retro badge, one so big that it appeared the players had a Christmas card stuck on the left side of their chests.
Still, the different tones of red on the vertical stripes gave it a nice look, plus there was a classic feel to Adidas' numbering.
Liverpool were wearing this kit in the famous 4-3 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield, although the season ended in disappointment when the Spice Boys—complete with those cream suits—lost the FA Cup final to Manchester United.
6. 2013/14 Season
Manufacturer: Warrior
Sponsor: Standard Chartered
Warrior's second season as manufacturer saw them make slight tweaks rather than major changes.
The designers drew inspiration from the shirt Liverpool donned when they defeated AS Roma in a penalty shootout (Bruce Grobbelaar's spaghetti legs) in the 1984 European Cup final to lift the trophy for a fourth time.
It did share some similarities: both versions were red and had gold lettering on the front.
Yet despite the lack of white pinstripes (they were deep red instead, which you noticed when looking really closely) and an all-white collar, this was the pick of the home kits during the three seasons with the manufacturer.
Perhaps that is partly as this was also the season Liverpool came so close to winning the Premier League title. The memory of this design isn't stained by Luis Suarez's tears; he cried into the away kit at Crystal Palace.
5. 1993/94 and 1994/95 Seasons
Manufacturer: Adidas
Sponsor: Carlsberg
Having had three white stripes in opposite corners on the shirts and shorts the previous season, Adidas decided to go with a double dose for the 1993/94 and 1994/95 campaigns.
The trio of lines on either side gave it a nice symmetrical look, while the red and green stripes on the collar were a nice touch. So, too, were the three white stripes around the socks.
Where this version slips up, however, is the positioning of the badge in the centre of the shirt.
Still, this was the kit that Robbie Fowler wore when he burst on to the scene as a free-scoring teenager, smashing in five goals in a League Cup tie against Fulham.
4. 2004/05 and 2005/06 Seasons
Manufacturers: Reebok
Sponsor: Carlsberg
This was the kit Liverpool wore when they staged their Lazarus-like comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.
The Redmen roared back from a 3-0 half-time deficit to draw level, then triumphed in a penalty shootout.
As for the actual look, the white sections under the arm pits saw Reebok break away from an all-red number for the first time since taking over manufacturing duties from Adidas in 1996.
Was this design, used for two successive seasons, anything special? Not really.
However, the memories created when the side were wearing it in Istanbul certainly were, and that's why it has such a lofty position in our rankings.
3. 2008/09 and 2009/10 Seasons
Manufacturer: Adidas
Sponsor: Carlsberg
After a busy home kit between 2006 and 2008 that included a far-too-flappy collar, Adidas stripped things down for their second design back working with Liverpool.
The result was a simplistic number with a white V-neck collar pointing down to the company's logo. It looked particularly good in the long-sleeve version.
The socks had the club's initials on them, while Adidas added their usual three-stripe combo to each garment. However, sometimes less is more.
Think back to this shirt, and you recall the moments when Fernando Torres terrorised Premier League defences and Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard and Javier Mascherano dominated opposing midfields.
Good times in a good kit.
2. 2010/11 and 2011/12 Seasons
Manufacturer: Adidas
Sponsor: Standard Chartered
The 2010/11 season saw a new name on the jersey, as Standard Chartered took over from Carlsberg as shirt sponsors.
The shirt—with three short Adidas stripes on both the shoulders and sleeves—was made with cutting-edge TechFit technology, apparently. Basically, it was a snug fit for players and supporters alike.
"The new home kit combines our authentic all-red colour with a fresh and striking design," Ian Ayre, then the club's commercial director, said at the launch.
The design stuck around for two seasons, far longer than manager Roy Hodgson and many of the substandard players he signed in the summer of 2010.
Yet despite stylistic issues on the field—and the signing of a plethora of below-par players—Liverpool at least looked good.
1. 1992/93 Season
Manufacturer: Adidas
Sponsor: Carlsberg
The Premier League years began with a new sponsor on a familiar kit.
Carlsberg took over from Candy, but the three Adidas stripes—positioned diagonally across from each other—remained on the shirt and shorts. The green away number was similar in design, albeit with white shorts.
Perhaps it looked a touch better with Candy across the front, but big-name recruit Paul Stewart sure looked stunning as he kicked off a new era in English football at Anfield.
"The three Adidas stripes over the shoulder was a stylish look at the time and has probably come back into fashion once or twice since, and it just looked, well, cool—as did pretty much everything else which came into contact with a pre-managerial career John Barnes," Mark Jones recently wrote in the Mirror.
This home shirt is an all-time classic, never mind the Premier League era. It is retro chic, a red number that has stood the test of time and deserves pride of place at the top of the rankings.
Thanks to Historical Football Kits for a wonderful walk down memory lane.