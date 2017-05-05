Ranking Liverpool's Home Kits During the Premier League Era

0 of 10

Ian Walton/Getty Images

It's that time of the football season again.

As players begin to book their summer holidays and fixture lists suddenly look shorter than the odds on the Conservative Party winning the next general election in the United Kingdom, clubs offer a glimpse into the future by unveiling new kits.

Liverpool, who will finish Jurgen Klopp's first full season in charge without a trophy, unveiled their latest version at the end of April, although the jersey won't hit the shops until May 19.

Next season's look sees a return to a darker red, while there's also a commemorative crest to celebrate the club's 125-year anniversary.

"The design is firmly rooted in LFC history and takes inspiration from previous kits: returning to a rich, darker red and incorporating tonal pin stripes, with the jersey framed by a v-neck white-tipped collar," explained Chris Shaw of the club's official website.

So what do you think: a winner fit for the wardrobe, or a fashion faux pas that doesn't deserve your money?

Bleacher Report has already ranked Liverpool's top 10 away kits of the Premier League era, and now seems the ideal time to take a look back at their home strips from yesteryear.

Remember, though, this is all a matter of opinion. SPOILER ALERT: Our favourite is red.