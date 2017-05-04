Richard Sherman Trade Talks Have Ended, Says Pete Carroll

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Richard Sherman will play the 2017 season with the Seattle Seahawks after the team ceased trade talks for their Pro Bowl cornerback.

Per USA Today's Liz Mathews, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed trade discussions involving Sherman have stopped now that the draft is over, going so far as to call the likelihood of a deal "zero percent."

Michael Lombardi reported on an episode of The Ringer's NFL Show the Seahawks "would, in fact—for the right deal—trade" Sherman.

In April, per ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sherman was the one who requested the Seahawks explore trade options for him.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Seahawks were seeking a "first-round pick and another mid-round pick" in exchange for Sherman.

The Seahawks will begin the 2017 season with Sherman starting at cornerback, just as he has in each of the past six seasons. The 29-year-old is signed through the 2018 season and has a cap hit of $13.6 million this season, per Spotrac.