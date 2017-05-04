Philip Rivers Can Play 3-4 More Years, Says Chargers HC Anthony Lynn

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers may be 35 years old, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn thinks he can play well beyond the 2017 season.

During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show (via ESPN.com's Eric D. Williams), Lynn said he believes Rivers can play for another three or four years:

Philip wants to play forever and that's what you want in a quarterback. I'm always leery of these guys that tell me I think I'm going to play another year or two. I want the ones you got to push out, you got to run off. Those are the ones that love football and can't get enough, and that's how Philip is. ... He looks rejuvenated. He's got a little zip on the ball. He can have three or four more productive years easily in my mind.

There's been some uncertainty around Rivers' long-term outlook in recent years. He told Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune in January 2016 he considered retirement prior to the 2015 season.

"Physically, last year, I didn't know if I was going to play," Rivers said. "I mean really, physically, I was like, 'I may not even play football anymore.' This year, physically, I'm great. Emotionally, it's been rough, but I'm excited—I really am excited about who the new core is going to be."

Rivers wound up signing a four-year extension with the Chargers in August 2015. He also expressed some reservations about moving to Los Angeles, though that gave way after the franchise's move was confirmed in January.

The Chargers acquired Rivers in a famous draft-day trade with the New York Giants in 2004 for Eli Manning. He has spent his entire career with the franchise, leading them to five playoff appearances after taking over as the starting quarterback when Drew Brees signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent in 2006.