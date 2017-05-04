Brandon Roy's Players Dispute Reports He Was Injured in Shooting

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Nathan Hale High School players disputed reports former NBA player Brandon Roy, who currently serves as their head coach, was injured during a shooting in Southern California.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Joseph Garrido told USA Today that Roy was "shot and wounded" when two people opened fire in Compton on Wednesday. However, Nathan Hale senior guard Kateel Barnett told Stefanie Loh of the Seattle Times he was informed that wasn't true.

"The allegations are false. Coach Brandon Roy is fine," Barnett wrote in an email.

A source that provided information to USA Today said Roy was "shielding some of the young people who were there" when he was struck. He, along with three other individuals, were reportedly transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for "non-life threatening wounds" and released.

Barnett confirmed he'd spoken with his coach since Saturday's alleged incident and told the Seattle Times, "He's informed me he's completely fine." The outlet noted two teammates, P.J. Fuller and MarJon Beauchamp, made social media posts claiming the reports were false.

Sgt. Rick Mejia of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office explained to Loh "there's no way we can confirm" the Brandon Roy who was involved in the shooting last weekend was the one who played in the NBA "because we don't ask those questions."

A separate report from KING, the NBC affiliate in Western Washington, noted Roy had returned to Washington for his recovery.

The 32-year-old Seattle native was the sixth overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft.

He spent five years with the Portland Trail Blazers and emerged as one of the league's most promising young players en route to three All-Star selections. Knee problems derailed his career, however, and a comeback attempt with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012-13 was unsuccessful.

Roy has become an instant sensation coaching at the high school level, though. He led Nathan Hale High School to an undefeated season and a state championship in his first year in charge, garnering him the Naismith National High School Coach of the Year award in March.