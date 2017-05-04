Jay Cutler Reportedly Exploring Broadcast Career, Has Auditioned for Role

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Jay Cutler is reportedly considering following in Tony Romo's footsteps by transitioning to a career in broadcasting.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, sources have indicated that Cutler has spoken with network representatives and recently auditioned for at least one network.

ESPN.com's Roman Modrowski reported in April that Cutler was considering retirement.

Cutler's agent, Bus Cook, disputed that report two weeks later, per ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Jay wants to play football. He never has mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league."

The 34-year-old veteran struggled through injuries last season, throwing for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in just five games with the Chicago Bears.

Cutler and the Bears parted ways during the offseason after eight years together.

Chicago went on to sign free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon and select former North Carolina signal-caller Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in April there was essentially no market for Cutler's services.

In 11 NFL seasons, the former Denver Broncos first-round pick out of Vanderbilt has a 68-71 record as a starter.

He has been named to the Pro Bowl once and made two playoff starts during the 2010 season.

Cutler is 11th on the active list with 32,467 career passing yards and 10th with 208 touchdown passes.