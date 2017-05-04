    Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Drawing 'Thousands' of Dollars in Bets

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Floyd Mayweather JR speaks during a Frank Warren and Floyd Mayweather JR Press Conference at The Savoy Hotel on March 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
    Dan Mullan/Getty Images

    Even though the potential blockbuster fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor isn't finalized yet, Las Vegas sportsbooks have already taken some big-time bets on the bout.

    According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, the SuperBook has taken more than $10,000 in bets on the fight with Mayweather installed as a -900 favorite and McGregor sitting as a +700 underdog.

    Most of the money has been placed on McGregor thus far, including 40 of the first 42 bets at SuperBook.

    Jimmy Vaccaro of the South Point revealed that every bet at his sportsbook has been on McGregor.

    According to Purdum, SuperBook assistant manager Jeff Sherman didn't expect an unofficial fight to generate so much interest: "Most fights that are not official don't garner much handle until officially becoming announced. I'm not surprised by the McGregor support, just that it has come without an official fight announcement."

    As part of the betting stipulations laid out by SuperBook, the fight must be a boxing match and must take place by May 13, 2018, in order for the bets to count.

    1. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    2. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors

    3. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    4. This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number

    5. Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March

    6. Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater

    7. UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming

    8. Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset

    9. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    10. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    11. History of Vinsanity

    12. B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube

    13. This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School

    14. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    15. 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength

    16. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    17. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    18. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    19. Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner

    20. From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama

    21. Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball

    22. From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey

    23. The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else

    24. This Night in the NBA

    25. Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars

    26. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    27. Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting

    28. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    29. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    30. Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies

    31. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    32. Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag

    33. Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51

    34. Barack Obama: Fan of the Game

    35. How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer

    36. Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag

    37. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    38. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    39. Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama

    40. Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights

    41. Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match?

    42. Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home

    43. How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend

    44. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat

    45. Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees

    46. The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour

    47. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    48. 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline

    49. Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend

    50. How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17

    51. Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges

    52. Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold

    53. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie"

    54. Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists

    55. Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17

    56. Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special

    57. These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital

    58. Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion

    59. Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter

    60. James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP

    61. Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award

    62. Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football

    63. Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride

    64. Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True

    65. Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views

    66. Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game

    67. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats

    68. 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo

    69. MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List

    70. Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game

    71. Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds

    72. LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends

    73. Gridiron Heights Week 13

    74. Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season

    75. LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash

    76. Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy

    77. Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week

    78. Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week

    79. Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron"

    80. Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree

    81. Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving

    82. Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr

    83. Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy

    84. Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks

    85. Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack

    86. Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards

    87. Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party

    88. Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day

    89. AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose?

    90. Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier

    91. The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU

    92. KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight

    93. Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer

    94. Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017

    95. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G

    96. Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R

    97. Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower

    98. How Derek Carr and Seth Roberts Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 8

    99. Insider Buzz: Increasingly Likely Cowboys Stick with Dak in the Long-Term

    100. The Next Adrian Peterson? Najee Harris Breaks 7 Tackles on Beast-Mode TD Run

    Both Mayweather and McGregor have publicly stated their desire to make the fight happen due largely to how lucrative it would be.

    In April, UFC President Dana White said he believes the fight will happen even though it's not close to finalization, per Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com.

    Mayweather is a perfect 49-0 as a boxer but hasn't fought since retiring after a unanimous-decision victory over Andre Berto in 2015.

    McGregor is the reigning UFC lightweight champion with an MMA record of 21-3, but he has no professional boxing experience.