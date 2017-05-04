IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, Averages, Wicket-Takers After May 4 Fixture

IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, Averages, Wicket-Takers After May 4 FixtureMay 4, 2017
The Delhi Daredevils beat the Gujarat Lions by seven wickets in the 2017 Indian Premier League on Thursday after a match littered with prolific scoring from the wicket.
Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik both hit half-centuries to help the Lions set a daunting 208/7 total. However, the Daredevils attacked the heady chase with gusto, thanks largely to Rishabh Pant hitting 97 of his own to help Delhi finish on 214/3.
Those numbers mean Raina and Pant's Delhi team-mate Sanju Samson have kept up the chase for the Orange Cap award for most runs.
Here are the latest Orange Cap standings after today's game:
|IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Innings
|Runs
|Averages
|1
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|489
|61.12
|2
|Gautam Gambhir
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|411
|51.37
|3
|Suresh Raina
|Gujarat Lions
|11
|395
|49.37
|4
|Robin Uthappa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|384
|42.66
|5
|Sanju Samson
|Delhi Daredevils
|10
|374
|37.40
|IPLT20.com
Here's what the Purple Cap standings look like after Thursday:
|IPL 2017: Most Wickets
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|1
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|10
|40.0
|265
|21
|2
|Imran Tahir
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|11
|43.0
|345
|17
|3
|Mitchell McClenaghan
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|40.0
|363
|15
|4
|Chris Woakes
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|36.0
|327
|14
|5
|Andrew Tye
|Gujarat Lions
|6
|21.0
|141
|12
|IPLT20.com
Recap
Raina needed some good fortune on his way to 50, per Cricbuzz:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
Dropped thrice, #SureshRaina makes the most of his luck FIFTY off 32 balls #DDvsGL #IPL https://t.co/zkUDzmBnTJ5/4/2017, 3:18:50 PM
The same source also noted how Raina's partnership with Karthik soon marked a distinction for the Lions in this season's IPL:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
Karthik and Raina whacking it all over the park #DDvGL Partnership - 111 so far, the first 100 plus stand for #GL in #IPL5/4/2017, 3:31:00 PM
Another run meant the Raina and Karthik double act also set a landmark opening tally for the Lions, according to Bharath Seervi of ESPNCricinfo:
Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath
This partnership between Raina and Karthik is the highest for GL, going past 112 between McCullum and Smith last year. #DDvGL5/4/2017, 3:37:08 PM
Karthik made sure he pulled his weight by putting up a half-ton comprised of more than a few maximums and boundaries:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
Second fifty for Dinesh Karthik in #IPL 28 balls, 4 sixes, 3 fours #DDvGL5/4/2017, 3:38:37 PM
It was the Karthik and Raina scoring that underpinned the Lions' total, especially since the runs became rarer during the later overs, per ESPNCricinfo:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Despite scoring only 33 in overs 15-19, Gujarat Lions post 208 for 7 https://t.co/8x5t1Wal7B #DDvGL #IPL https://t.co/4KxsZ6ozjP5/4/2017, 4:27:08 PM
The overall tally should have been enough to see the Lions through, but the Daredevils unleashed Pant, who destroyed Gujarat's bowlers from the off. In fact, Pant hit a hat-trick of sixes early on, en route to a 50 of his own.
It was a third half-century for Pant, a distinction he shared with team-mate Samson:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
Rishabh Pant now has three 50+ scores in IPL - only the 2nd player to have three 50+ scores before turning 20 after Sanju Samson #DDvGL #IPL5/4/2017, 5:22:00 PM
Pant and Samson soon put up triple digits for the Daredevils, setting a few club and league-wide standards in the process:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
100-run stand between Samson & Pant + Joint 8th fastest in IPL + Fastest for #DD + Combined age of 42y 21d is third youngest #DDvGL #IPL5/4/2017, 5:32:22 PM
The standard had been set by Pant, but Samson was not one to be outdone. Instead, the precocious 22-year-old produced his own share of maximums, per ESPNCricinfo:
ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo
Sixes galore for Delhi Daredevils tonight! https://t.co/8x5t1VSKg3 #DDvGL #IPL https://t.co/TYlrZvc8EY5/4/2017, 5:34:36 PM
However, Samson's wicket soon fell when James Faulkner caught him out following a rash swing at a Ravindra Jadeja delivery. Yet the Daredevils still looked healthy on 167/2 with just over six overs left.
Pant walked next, finishing just three shy of a century after he edged a Basil Thampi delivery at full outside off. He left with the Daredevils on 179/3 with a little over five overs still to go.
Pradeep Sangwan steadied things somewhat for the Lions, giving away just seven runs in the 15th over.
However, the Daredevils got the win after late sixes from Corey Anderson and Shreyas Iyer off Thampi before another maximum from Anderson completed an historically prolific day for Delhi:
Cricbuzz @cricbuzz
#DD chase 209 in a canter, their highest ever score chasing in the history of IPL #DDvGL #IPL5/4/2017, 6:06:43 PM
The spectacular chase puts the Daredevils up to sixth after a second-straight win. With batting this good, thanks to stars Pant and Samson, expect their winning run to continue.