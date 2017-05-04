IPL 2017: Top Run-Scorers, Averages, Wicket-Takers After May 4 Fixture

Altaf Qadri/Associated Press

The Delhi Daredevils beat the Gujarat Lions by seven wickets in the 2017 Indian Premier League on Thursday after a match littered with prolific scoring from the wicket.

Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik both hit half-centuries to help the Lions set a daunting 208/7 total. However, the Daredevils attacked the heady chase with gusto, thanks largely to Rishabh Pant hitting 97 of his own to help Delhi finish on 214/3.

Those numbers mean Raina and Pant's Delhi team-mate Sanju Samson have kept up the chase for the Orange Cap award for most runs.

Here are the latest Orange Cap standings after today's game:

IPL 2017: Highest Run-Scorers Position Player Team Innings Runs Averages 1 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 489 61.12 2 Gautam Gambhir Kolkata Knight Riders 11 411 51.37 3 Suresh Raina Gujarat Lions 11 395 49.37 4 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 9 384 42.66 5 Sanju Samson Delhi Daredevils 10 374 37.40 IPLT20.com

Here's what the Purple Cap standings look like after Thursday:

IPL 2017: Most Wickets Position Player Team Matches Overs Runs Wickets 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 40.0 265 21 2 Imran Tahir Rising Pune Supergiant 11 43.0 345 17 3 Mitchell McClenaghan Mumbai Indians 10 40.0 363 15 4 Chris Woakes Kolkata Knight Riders 11 36.0 327 14 5 Andrew Tye Gujarat Lions 6 21.0 141 12 IPLT20.com

Recap

Raina needed some good fortune on his way to 50, per Cricbuzz:

The same source also noted how Raina's partnership with Karthik soon marked a distinction for the Lions in this season's IPL:

Another run meant the Raina and Karthik double act also set a landmark opening tally for the Lions, according to Bharath Seervi of ESPNCricinfo:

Karthik made sure he pulled his weight by putting up a half-ton comprised of more than a few maximums and boundaries:

It was the Karthik and Raina scoring that underpinned the Lions' total, especially since the runs became rarer during the later overs, per ESPNCricinfo:

The overall tally should have been enough to see the Lions through, but the Daredevils unleashed Pant, who destroyed Gujarat's bowlers from the off. In fact, Pant hit a hat-trick of sixes early on, en route to a 50 of his own.

It was a third half-century for Pant, a distinction he shared with team-mate Samson:

Pant and Samson soon put up triple digits for the Daredevils, setting a few club and league-wide standards in the process:

The standard had been set by Pant, but Samson was not one to be outdone. Instead, the precocious 22-year-old produced his own share of maximums, per ESPNCricinfo:

However, Samson's wicket soon fell when James Faulkner caught him out following a rash swing at a Ravindra Jadeja delivery. Yet the Daredevils still looked healthy on 167/2 with just over six overs left.

Pant walked next, finishing just three shy of a century after he edged a Basil Thampi delivery at full outside off. He left with the Daredevils on 179/3 with a little over five overs still to go.

Pradeep Sangwan steadied things somewhat for the Lions, giving away just seven runs in the 15th over.

However, the Daredevils got the win after late sixes from Corey Anderson and Shreyas Iyer off Thampi before another maximum from Anderson completed an historically prolific day for Delhi:

The spectacular chase puts the Daredevils up to sixth after a second-straight win. With batting this good, thanks to stars Pant and Samson, expect their winning run to continue.