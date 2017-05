Jason Miller/Getty Images

Fact: LeBron James had 39 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 125-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 5,762 points to go second on the NBA's all-time postseason points list.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: B/R Insights