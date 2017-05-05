Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Positions: Latest Odds, Historical Stats for Each Slot

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2017 Kentucky Derby field is one of the most competitive in recent memory. The lack of a dominant favorite—a rare occurrence over the past handful of years—and a high number of horses with a realistic chance Saturday should make for a memorable Run for the Roses.

Classic Empire is the morning-line top choice following Wednesday's draw of starting positions, but the title of favorite could change hands before post time. Always Dreaming, McCraken and Irish War Cry are all contenders to break from the gate as the favorite in the 143rd running of the storied race.

Let's check out the entire group of horses for the first leg of the 2017 Triple Crown. That's followed by a look at how each post position has fared over the years and a breakdown of two Derby hopefuls who were most directly impacted by their placement for Saturday's showcase.

2017 Kentucky Derby Field

2017 Kentucky Derby: Horses, Jockeys, Trainers and Odds Post Horse Jockey Trainer ML Odds Vegas Odds 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen 20-1 +2800 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillon Saeed bin Suroor 20-1 +1600 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker 50-1 +6600 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen 30-1 +5000 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 5-1 +400 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse 30-1 +4000 7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp 15-1 +1600 8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen 15-1 +2200 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 20-1 +2500 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 15-1 +1200 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 30-1 +2800 12 Sonneteer Kent J. Desormeaux J. Keith Desormeaux 50-1 +3300 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans 20-1 +3300 14 Classic Empire Julien Leparoux Mark Casse 4-1 +425 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 5-1 +650 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 20-1 +2500 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion 6-1 +650 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs 15-1 +1600 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown 20-1 +1600 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher 30-1 +3300 AE Royal Mo Gary Stevens John Shirreffs 20-1 n/a AE Master Plan N/A Todd Pletcher 50-1 n/a ML Odds via KentuckyDerby.com; Vegas Odds via OddsShark

Historical Wins By Post Position

Kentucky Derby Wins By Starting Position Since 1900 Post # of Victories 1 12 2 9 3 8 4 11 5 13 6 6 7 8 8 11 9 4 10 10 11 3 12 3 13 5 14 2 15 5 16 4 17 0 18 1 19 1 20 2 Source: OddsShark

Post Draw Takeaways

Biggest Winner: Always Dreaming

Always Dreaming is an example of a horse peaking at the right time. He debuted last summer and, while he displayed some serious potential, he failed to win his first two races. He's looked far more prepared for the Triple Crown schedule so far in 2017.

After breaking his maiden at Gulfstream Park in March, the Todd Pletcher trainee won the Grade 1 Florida Derby last month against a field that included Kentucky Derby foes State Of Honor and Gunnevera. That performance secured his place among the top choices at Churchill Downs.

Drawing the No. 5 post further bolstered his chances. Not only is that the most successful starting spot dating back to 1900 with 13 victories, but the horses starting on each side of him are long shots. So jockey John Velazquez should have no trouble setting the pace he wants for his talented colt.

There were concerns earlier in the week about Always Dreaming perhaps being a little too aggressive during his workouts ahead of the race. Alicia Wincze Hughes of The Blood-Horse noted Pletcher downplayed those issues after witnessing progress Tuesday.

"The horse is moving fantastic. We want to be able to control that energy and I think we've made big strides in doing that overnight," he said. "I would much rather be in this position than to come in with a horse not feeling good or hanging his head."

All told, the race sets up perfectly for Always Dreaming. Velazquez will be able to keep close tabs on the other top contenders, who are all grouped closely on the outside, and can work down toward the rail quickly to cut down the amount of distance his horse needs to travel to get the win.

Biggest Loser: Patch

Night in the NBA: Wizards Contain Thomas, Warriors Take 2-0 Lead Over Jazz Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off History of Vinsanity B/R Presents: "Great Question" with Ice Cube This Personal Trainer Has Been Demolishing Your Bench Goals Since High School History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI 'Train as If Your Life Depends on It': Meet the Bodybuilder with Bionic Strength A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day Watch All-American Molly Huddle Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Winner From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama Allen Iverson’s Cousin Is Grabbing Boards and Turning Heads in College Basketball From College Lacrosse to Super Bowl 51: Chris Hogan's Journey The HS Freshman Who Knows Where Top Recruits Are Headed Before Anyone Else This Night in the NBA Destruction, Chaos and Cardboard: Welcome to Boxwars 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On Incredible Athlete and Double Amputee Is Redefining Heavy Lifting Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors Gridiron Heights Episode 20: Roger Goodell Hosts the Griddies Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Simms in 60: Brady's Brilliance Has Made NE Unstoppable Force Heading into SB51 Barack Obama: Fan of the Game How 15-Year-Old LaMelo Ball Is Making Half-Court Pull-Ups the New 3-Pointer Don't Get Caught: Meet Awesome Athletes Living Their Dreams in World Chase Tag Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'? The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston Revisiting the Best Moments from Championship Teams Visiting President Obama Week 19 Episode of Gridiron Heights Why Are Tyson, Mayweather Training Chris Brown and Soulja Boy for Boxing Match? Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home How Rodgers and Cobb Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Wild Card Weekend Gridiron Heights, Ep. 18: Giants and Justin Beiber Are on a Boat Simms in 60: Nothing Is More Frustrating Than Inconsistent NFL Playoff Referees The Real Story Behind This Husky Ninja's Jaw-Dropping Parkour Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns 16-Year-Old Dunking Phenom Zion Williamson Is Not Done Blowing Up Your Timeline Why Rodgers vs. Giants Defense Will Be the Best Matchup of Wild Card Weekend How Tom Brady and Julian Edelman Connected for the Biggest Play of NFL Week 17 Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges Denied a Chance to Compete in College, This Runner Found a Way to Strike Gold Gridiron Heights, Ep. 17: Von, Cam Watch Trailer for “Playoffs: the Movie" Predicting 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Chris Simms' NFL Power Rankings for Week 17 Gridiron Heights, Episode 15: Christmas Special These Custom Nikes Raised $1.2M for the Doernbecher Children's Hospital Josh Norman Looks to Use His $75M Contract on a New D.C. Area Mansion Rest in Peace, Craig Sager: Paying Tribute to a Legendary NBA Sideline Reporter James Harden Is an Assassin: the Beard Makes His Case for NBA MVP Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Simms in 60: Time to End Hypocritical Money Grab Called Thursday Night Football Cubs Star Kyle Schwarber Gives 10-Year-Old Fan Big Surprise with Batmobile Ride Packers Fan's Last Wish Comes True Malik Jackson Shows Off His Killer Beach Home with Incredible Views Meet Harrison Browne, the Transgender Athlete Who Is Redefining the Game Gridiron Heights, Ep. 14: Patriots Fight Cowboys Rebellion for 'Rogue One' Seats 2016: The Year of Cristiano Ronaldo MMA Contender Tim Kennedy: Green Beret and Top of ISIS Hit List Welcome to College Football's Largest Bowl Game Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds LeBron vs. Melo: the Rivalry Continues Between Superstar Friends Gridiron Heights Week 13 Sunday in 60: Matt Ryan Is About to Throw Away the Atlanta Falcons' Season LeBron vs. Wade: Legendary Heat Teammates Face Off in Hometown Clash Simms in 60: It's Time for NFL to Change 'Backwards' Medical Marijuana Policy Devonta Freeman's Stunning Mural Honors Atlanta & Cleat Week Larry Fitzgerald Unveils Epic Nike Spikes for B/R Cleat Week Gridiron Heights, Episode 12: The NFL Tries to Survive in "Planet Gridiron" Athlete Adventurer Ross Edgley Completes Triathlon Carrying a 100-Pound Tree Gridiron Heights, Episode 11: the Stars Give Thanks at Jerry Jones' Table This Thanksgiving Simms in 60: No One Deserves MVP Award More Than Oakland Raiders' QB Derek Carr Meet Joe Thomas Sr.: the 55-Year-Old Rudy Best Start Since Jordan: Relive DeMar Derozan's Historic Opening Weeks Simms' Hidden Truth: NFL's Top Offenses Turning Back Clock to Old-School Attack Chris Simms' Week 10 NFL Sunday Awards Gridiron Heights, Ep. 10: The Raiders Are Crashing the AFC Elites Party Gridiron Heights, Episode 9: Tom Brady, Roger Goodell Run for Mayor on Election Day AD vs. Boogie: Which Big Man Will America Choose? Sunday in 60: Dallas Cowboys Belong with New England Patriots in NFL's Top Tier The Hype: No. 1 Alabama Hopes to Keep Hopes Alive vs. Rival No. 13 LSU KD vs. Russ, Round 1: The NBA's Newest Rivalry Begins Tonight Watch No. 1 Recruit Najee Harris Star in 'Stranger Things' Inspired Trailer Fact or Fiction for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to Go Head-to-Head in Exclusive Game of P-I-G Durant, Curry to Compete in Game of P-I-G Exclusively on B/R Gridiron Heights, Episode 8: An Unexpected Guest Crashes the Wilson's Baby Shower

Patch will be the sentimental favorite Saturday evening. He was forced to get his left eye removed last year after treatment on an ulcer under it didn't fix the problem. That didn't stop him from winning his second career start in February at Gulfstream Park.

He proceeded to finish second to Girvin in the Louisiana Derby last month to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Like Always Dreaming, he's trained by Pletcher, who told Jared Peck of the Lexington Herald-Leader the lack of experience is more of a concern than his lack of vision.

"It's a huge challenge for any horse to come in with only three races," Pletcher said. "Ideally, we'd love to have another start or two, but he also showed in only his third start and his first time around two turns that he was a strong-closing second in the Louisiana Derby.

"He's by a Belmont winner. He's out of an A.P. Indy mare. We think the (mile-and-a-quarter Derby) distance is ideal for him. If anything, the (mile-and-a-half) Belmont would be even a better distance for him."

Those comments are worth keeping in mind moving forward in the Triple Crown schedule. Assuming Patch doesn't win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, there's a good chance he'll skip the Preakness Stakes and could return for the Belmont Stakes as a well-rested threat.

In the short term, drawing the No. 20 post is terrible luck. Not only does the position rarely produce a winner, but the last horse to win from there was Big Brown in 2008. He was a colt with a unique blend of size and power that gave him the physical tools necessary to overcome the poor draw.

Patch isn't on the same level as Big Brown. He could have been a nice sleeper choice if he was placed somewhere in the middle of the field. But it's going to take a Herculean effort to win from the extreme outside, and that's a tough ask from a horse with so little experience.