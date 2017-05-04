WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Backlash 2017 for Week of May 4

WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Backlash 2017 for Week of May 4May 4, 2017
It has been another seismic week for WWE.
Payback has come and gone, with the focus now shifting to the company's next pay-per-view, the SmackDown Live show Backlash on May 21.
And in the run-up to that event, the rumor mill is ticking into overdrive about what could be on the agenda.
However, there's plenty of news about speculation elsewhere in WWE, including the impending return of Brock Lesnar to TV in the coming weeks and months.
Here's the latest talk about what's happening in WWE.
Reigns vs. Strowman to Continue?
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman showed no signs of slowing down despite the latter's victory at Payback.
Strowman seeing off Reigns merely looks to be the catalyst for Reigns to try to exact revenge, rather than him moving onto someone new.
Raw's next brand-exclusive pay-per-view is Extreme Rules, and it looks like, per a report which emerged this week, the rivalry will have a blow-off match there on June 4.
Billi Bhatti at Sportskeeda reported this week that the feud will end with an Ambulance Match. If that's the case, it ties in with a lot of context behind the rivalry thus far.
Strowman, of course, now infamously turned an ambulance on its side while Reigns was supposedly inside it, before trying to attack him again just before Reigns was being carted into an ambulance on Sunday.
Will Strowman win again and move on to face Brock Lesnar with momentum? Or can Reigns get revenge?
Chris Jericho Written Off TV on Tuesday Night
Chris Jericho's reign with the United States Championship lasted a little over 48 hours following his victory at Backlash—and the beatdown Kevin Owens subjected him to on Tuesday's edition of SmackDown appears to be him being written off TV for some time.
Jericho was widely expected to take some time off to tour with his band Fozzy, making his victory on Sunday a surprise.
However, after relinquishing the championship to Owens, a note has been reported on the situation by WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton.
Middleton reported that Jericho being attacked by Owens was an angle to write him off TV while also confirming that he will remain on the blue brand.
When Fozzy are done touring and Jericho is ready to return, expect Owens-Y2J to pick up once again.
Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship Plans Revealed
WWE fans have seen very little of Brock Lesnar since he won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. However, that may be about to change in the weeks and months ahead.
This week, Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats (h/t Wrestling Observer Newsletter) reported that Lesnar is going to be "around more during this run," even though plans remain in the dark about what he's likely to do.
However, a further report from Ortman that emerged this week revealed Lesnar is slated to defend the belt against stars such as Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns "at the very least."
With feuds against at least four men planned, that means fans can expect to see Lesnar hold the Universal Championship for quite some time.
Here's hoping he's a regular fixture on WWE TV.