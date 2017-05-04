WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Backlash 2017 for Week of May 4

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

It has been another seismic week for WWE.

Payback has come and gone, with the focus now shifting to the company's next pay-per-view, the SmackDown Live show Backlash on May 21.

And in the run-up to that event, the rumor mill is ticking into overdrive about what could be on the agenda.

However, there's plenty of news about speculation elsewhere in WWE, including the impending return of Brock Lesnar to TV in the coming weeks and months.

Here's the latest talk about what's happening in WWE.