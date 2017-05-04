Philippe Coutinho Says He's 'Much Better' After Leg Injury vs. Watford

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has allayed fears over his fitness after coming off injured against Watford on Monday evening and has said he's "much better" a few days after the blow.

A collision saw Coutinho retire from the clash at Vicarage Road after only 13 minutes, but he told Liverpool's official website just how much his condition has improved after suffering that dead leg:

"The injury is much better. It was a hard tackle and what happened was a dead leg. It caused a lot of pain in the area I was hit, but the pain has reduced now. At the moment, I am feeling very well—the first couple of days were the most painful."

Liverpool have only three games remaining in their season and will hope to have their South American superstar at his best if they're to realise their hope of a top-four finish in the Premier League and qualification for next season's Champions League.

However, while Coutinho's spirits appear to be high leading up to Sunday's fixture at home to Southampton, ESPN FC's Glenn Price reported he's still in recovery:

Liverpool's report does state Coutinho is "hopeful of being fit to face Southampton," however, meaning manager Jurgen Klopp may have his deadliest creative weapon back in time for the Anfield showdown.

The Brazilian maestro also took to Instagram following Monday's injury to reassure fans and suggest he'd be making a swift return:

The Merseysiders proved their mettle without Coutinho in any case and defeated the Hornets 1-0 to retain their position at third in the Premier League after both Manchester City, fourth, and Manchester United, fifth, dropped points.

Liverpool are still four points ahead of the Citizens but have played two games more than both City and United, and Coutinho described the magnitude of the task ahead:

"These three points were very important, but now we have three games left and we have to win them, although we understand that will be a very difficult task. As I’ve said before, every game in the Premier League is very difficult, but if we want to achieve our aims, we have to go through tough games and win them. If we win them, then we will be there in the Champions League next year."

The Reds already have one major absentee on the sidelines after a knee injury ended Sadio Mane's season prematurely, and the last thing Klopp needs is to lose another influential star.

With Mane out of the picture, a great burden falls on Coutinho to be the instigator pulling the strings behind Liverpool's attack, although Klopp will be wary of throwing his star straight back into the melee.