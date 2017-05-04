Joey Logano Can't Use Richmond Win for NASCAR Playoffs After Failed Inspection

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Joey Logano's victory in Sunday's Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway will not count toward his playoff positioning after his car failed a post-race inspection.

According to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass, Logano's car had an illegal suspension. In addition to the primary punishment, Logano was docked 25 points, and crew chief Todd Gordon was suspended for two races and fined $50,000.

While Logano is likely to qualify for the playoffs, NASCAR's decision means he isn't yet locked in despite winning at Richmond.

The NASCAR Cup Series' new playoff system awards five playoff points for every win, but they will not come into play for Logano following the failed inspection.

Also, the 25-point penalty dropped Logano from fourth to fifth in the standings.

The 26-year-old Logano is in search of his first Cup Series points championship after finishing second last season and eighth or better in each of the past four years.

Team Penske can appeal the penalties, but it isn't yet known if it intends to do so.