Trying to Understand Why Opposition Fans Hate Manchester United's Ander Herrera

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Ander Herrera is an incredibly popular figure at Manchester United. His uncomplaining commitment to the cause has survived two managers under whom he has been asked to fulfill a variety of roles.

Indeed, there is widespread support in favour of him becoming the club's next long-term captain in the event that Wayne Rooney leaves this summer. He responded to that suggestion, telling Spanish radio station Onda Cero (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"It has been a surprise. I am very grateful that people value me like this but I don’t think it is something that is going to happen soon. Being captain of Manchester United are big words. Look at the captains that this club have had. I am flattered and grateful, but it is necessary to respect the time and the number of games."

But there is another side to this lovefest. Because there is something about Herrera that really gets under the skin of opposition supporters. But why do they hate him so much? After all, isn't a player that fights for every possible advantage the kind of player everyone would want on their team? Well, maybe, but seeing him against another team apparently raises some hairs.

Ross Doyle, a Liverpool fan from Dublin had this to say:

"If Jose Mourinho was a Premier League player, he would be Ander Herrera. He is constantly trying to get opponents carded with his over-dramatic reactions. He is like the kid at school who rats-out his classmates to the teacher if he sees them misbehaving.

"He is a plastic hardman. I hate him so much, and as a player, he is nothing more than a Spanish Jordan Henderson."

Surely "Spanish Jordan Henderson" becomes an enormous compliment when it comes from a Liverpool fan.

Of course, the accusation that Herrera is "constantly trying to get opponents carded" is laden with hyperbole, but there is no doubt the midfielder is comfortable with "managing" the perception of the referee. He frequently speaks with officials, and is certainly not shy about making sure they know he has been fouled.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

"Plastic hardman" is a pretty ridiculous description of a player who within the context of what is acceptable in 21st-century football is fully prepared to put his own body on the line, but it speaks to the perception of Herrera as generally a bit snide.

Jack Lusby of This Is Anfield said:

"From a Liverpool supporter's perspective, it is difficult to like Ander Herrera. He's clearly talented, and a big-game player, but he's got that bite that sets him apart; the type of player rivals love to hate. In a way he reminds me of Luis Suarez. He has that do-or-die, win-at-all-costs mentality that I'd adore if he was a Red."

This is a slightly different take from a Liverpool perspective, given it is much more complimentary about Herrera's ability. A dangerous opposition player who can also be underhanded is clearly going to be unpopular, though there are also those who think Herrera's ability is in more doubt.

For example, Ramon Isaac, Chelsea fan and the creator of the Mowing Meadows blog said:

"Every team needs a little *expletive deleted*, the midfielder that hustles and harries the opposition. I don't begrudge United having Ander Herrera, it's the over the top praising of a player whose best performance this season has been to kick another footballer.

"Oh, and the real gripe I have with him, is that for all his snide, underhanded tactics, he's a snitch. He's the first to go down acting like he's been shot...if you're going to dish it out, Ander, at least take it on the chin."

Of course, the instruction to "take it on the chin" fundamentally misunderstands both the how and why of Herrera's approach. He is too smart for that, there is no advantage to either him or his team, and once Herrera steps out onto the pitch his mission is to make sure his team gets an advantage.

The notion that he is over praised came up a few times in Twitter responses as well as from Isaac. This is understandable, presumably opposition fans do not watch every United game. If they did they would know he had been one of United's players of the season.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The game to which Isaac refers is Herrera's stellar performance at Old Trafford against Eden Hazard in the 2-0 win. In one of the season's best individual turns, the United man was almost completely successful in nullifying Hazard as an attacking threat—while committing just four fouls in 90 minutes of man-marking.

In addition to stopping Hazard having a key influence in the game, Herrera played Marcus Rashford in for his opening goal with a perfectly weighted and angled through ball, and scored himself.

In league football this season, Herrera tops United's charts for most passes per 90 minutes, is second behind only Marouane Fellaini in tackles per 90 having given away fewer fouls than the Belgian, is top of the interceptions per 90 tables and has the most assists at the club, per WhoScored.com.

And it is not just the statistics and United fans who rate Herrera's contribution. Indeed Bleacher Report's own Sam Tighe included him in his team of the season.

Other suggestions for why he is disliked included this not-so-flattering comparison.

This is a reasonable assertion, although Herrera's defensive-destroyer reputation is new. Prior to this season the former Athletic Bilbao man was used in a much more expansive role. Indeed, at Bilbao he often played at No. 10, and sometimes even turned out on the right of midfield. Dennis Wise may be a point of comparison in terms of his haranguing of referees or willingness to foul and buy fouls, but that is where the comparison ends.

This is completely understandable. Such assertions have been noticed by some United fans. Including the one writing this.

Ultimately, what this comes down to, though, is that Herrera is the kind of player who opposition fans dislike because having him there is bad for their teams. He is the kind of player who you love if he plays for the team you support and feel the opposite way about if he does not—players like Diego Costa or Jamie Vardy who paint outside of the accepted lines.

What it comes down to is this...

United fans will continue to love Ander Herrera, and, frankly, not care all that much about what fans of other teams think. If your team's players are intensely disliked by fans of your rival clubs, they are probably doing something right.