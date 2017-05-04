Europa League 2017: Scores, Odds After Thursday's Semi-Final Leg 1 Result

David Ramos/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford stole the show as Manchester United took the upper hand in their UEFA Europa League semi-final with Celta Vigo, whipping in a wonderful free-kick winner en route to a 1-0 victory at Balaidos.

Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini returned from injury for manager Jose Mourinho, but it was Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury heir, Rashford, who set the Red Devils on an easier path to their first European final in six years.

Ajax took the upper hand in their Europa League semi on Wednesday evening, hammering Lyon 4-1 at the Amsterdam Arena to put one step in the final before they make the return trip to France in a week's time.

Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore bookended the scoring with a brace, complemented by goals from Ajax team-mates Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes, with Mathieu Valbuena registering what could be a crucial away goal for the guests.

Read on as we break down the latest Europa League title odds ahead of a climactic final round of semi-final fixtures, which will decide which of the four remaining contenders will duel for the continental crown.

2016-17 Europa League Semi-Finals: 1st-Leg Scores Home Score Away Ajax 4-1 Lyon Celta Vigo 0-1 Manchester United UEFA.com

2016-17 Europa League Title Odds Team Odds Manchester United 4-7 Ajax 9-2 Celta Vigo 5-2 Lyon 14-1 Oddschecker.com

All odds are provided courtesy of Oddschecker.

Rashford's Reds Edge Celta in Vigo

United were ultimately comfortable winners in their first-leg meeting with Celta Vigo, who couldn't make the most of the few clear chances they created as a piece of Rashford brilliance told the difference between the pair.

Rob Dawson could only marvel at Rashford's whipped free-kick winner in the 67th minute, where the United youngster showed evidence of having added another string to his bow:

Celta weren't without warranting praise of their own, and star striker Iago Aspas was understandably the figure getting on the end of the majority of chances they produced.

Goal correspondent Kris Voakes isn't the first to comment on Aspas' rise back form since leaving Liverpool for a return to his boyhood club in Vigo, impressing again on Thursday evening.

The fixture is by no means over with only one goal separating the two teams, but with that goal being a vital away strike for manager Jose Mourinho's side, the English outfit have a distinct advantage.

The Red Devils were firm title favourites coming into the clash, and that status has only been further cemented as a result of their victory, ascending to 5-6 with the bookmakers.

Ajax Astonish Lurching Lyon

VI-Images/Getty Images

Ajax might have edged their way into the last four of this season's Europa League thanks to a closely fought extra-time win over Schalke, but there was nothing close about Wednesday's 4-1 thrashing of Lyon in the Dutch capital.

Despite being the squad with the lowest average age left in European competition, Ajax's stars came of age en route to a convincing semi-final triumph, and the club's official Twitter account celebrated a prolific performance:

Traore, Dolberg and Younes nudged the Godenzonen into a 3-0 lead by the 49th minute, but Valbuena cut that deficit down to just two goals following some suspect clearance work from the Ajax defence.

That being said, Traore settled the first-leg result with a second just five minutes after the Frenchman's intervention, and OptaJohan pointed to evidence that Ajax were out to make a statement against their Ligue 1 foes:

And that they did. Lyon know they'll need to score at least three goals in next Thursday's second leg if they're to have any hope of advancing, and the task will be complicated further should Ajax bag an away goal of their own.

It's little wonder the Dutch dynasty of youngsters are currently 2-1 second favourites to win the competition behind Manchester United, with one foot as good as in the final in Solna, Sweden, later this month.