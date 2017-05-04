IPL Results 2017: Latest Scores, T20 Points Table, Schedule After May 4 Fixtures

CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant were the stars for Delhi Daredevils on Thursday as they successfully chased down Gujarat Lions to win by seven wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla and breathe new life into their 2017 Indian Premier League campaign.

The Lions assembled their most impressive run total of the 2017 season so far as Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik helped bat Gujarat to 208 for seven after 20 overs, but it wasn't enough to hold the hosts at bay in the end:

The travelling team were able to take only three wickets and allowed Delhi's batting stars the space they needed to launch a successful chase and collect their second victory in succession.

Defeat in Delhi also means Gujarat Lions—founded last year—have now broken their 100 percent record in making it to the competition's play-offs, sitting just one point off the base of the table as things stand.

2017 Indian Premier League T20 Standings Position Team Pld W L D NR RR Pts 1 Mumbai Indians 10 8 2 0 0 0.427 16 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 7 4 0 0 0.725 14 3 Rising Pune Supergiant 11 7 4 0 0 -0.123 14 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 4 0 1 0.659 13 5 Kings XI Punjab 9 4 5 0 0 0.228 8 6 Delhi Daredevils 10 4 6 0 0 0.03 8 7 Gujarat Lions 11 3 8 0 0 -0.433 6 8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 2 8 0 1 -1.441 5 IPLT20.com

Upcoming Indian Premier League T20 Fixtures Date Time Fixture Friday, May 5 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab Saturday, May 6 11:30 a.m. BST/4 p.m. local time/6:30 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rising Pune Supergiant Saturday, May 6 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils vs. Mumbai Indians Sunday, May 7 11:30 a.m. BST/4 p.m. local time/6:30 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders Sunday, May 7 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Kings XI Punjab vs. Gujarat Lions ESPNcricinfo.com

Delhi Darevils vs. Gujarat Lions

Delhi Daredevils (214 for three, Pant 97, Samson 61) bt. Gujarat Lions (208 for seven, Raina 77, Karthik 65)

After storming their way into the post-season reckoning during their debut season, Gujarat's play-off hopes fell apart in Delhi on Thursday, while the Daredevils' dream of sealing a play-off berth was just about kept alive.

Speaking to the media after the result, Gujarat captain Raina was humble in heaping praise upon opponent and compatriot Pant, having failed to push the Lions into the play-offs this time around, per ESPNcricinfo.com:

Pant day, he batted very well. Important to bowl dot balls, we tried everything, slower balls, the ball was reversing but that time, the game was over., 206 was dependable. We didn't bowl really well. We don't have that experience with the old ball. Tye has done well, Bravo isn't there. They're the future of the Indian team. We were 20-runs short.

The day started out positively enough for the Lions, who after seeing starting pair Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum dismissed for a combined total of 10 runs, were happy to see Raina and Karthik thrive, per statistician Bharath Seervi:

Aaron Finch's 27 also helped the away team's score along, but the spread of runs—or lack thereof—meant they were always left open to a comeback if Delhi could manage a stronger performance from the start of their innings.

And the home team did just that as Samson opened the order with a sensational 61 to get Delhi rolling, and Cricbuzz rightly applauded the efficiency of his display:

The best was yet to come, however, and Pant was ultimately distraught not to leave the field with his first IPL T20 century, with fellow youngster Basil Thampi the bowler responsible for his departure at 97.

That being said, commentator Harsha Bhogle could see promise in the 19-year-old's play:

Despite the win, Delhi Daredevils remain five points outside the top four and still need to win all their games if they're to have a chance at clawing back the deficit and charging into the play-offs.

Their next test is a tremendous one, too, as they prepare to host league leaders Mumbai Indians on Saturday before they travel to Kanpur for their return fixture against Gujarat next Wednesday.