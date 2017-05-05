IPL Schedule 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, T20 Fixtures, Odds and Betting Tips

NOAH SEELAM/Getty Images

A little more than a week remains in the 2017 Indian Premier League Twenty20 regular season, and teams from across the nation are rallying to make their final attempts at sealing a place in the play-offs.

Reigning champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will play host to an in-form Rising Pune Supergiant side on Saturday, the same day league-leading Mumbai Indians will look to beat Delhi Daredevils and increase their cushion.

Before that, however, Royal Challengers Bangalore will welcome Kings XI Punjab to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, although only the latter outfit will have any chance of a future in the post-season schedule.

Read on for a preview of the upcoming Indian Premier League schedule, complete with betting odds and tips on how you can make a profit from this weekend's entertainment.

2017 Indian Premier League T20: Upcoming Fixtures, Odds Date Time Fixture (Odds) TV Info Friday, May 5 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore (10-11) vs. Kings XI Punjab (22-19) Sky Sports 3 (UK) Saturday, May 6 11:30 a.m. BST/4 p.m. local time/6:30 a.m. ET Sunrisers Hyderabad (5-6) vs. Rising Pune Supergiant (6-5) Sky Sports Mix (UK) Saturday, May 6 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils (11-10) vs. Mumbai Indians (5-6) Sky Sports 3 (UK) Sunday, May 7 11:30 a.m. BST/4 p.m. local time/6:30 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore (10-11) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (9-10) Sky Sports Mix (UK) Sunday, May 7 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local time/10:30 a.m. ET Kings XI Punjab (5-6) vs. Gujarat Lions (1-1) Sky Sports 5 (UK) ESPNcricinfo.com, Oddschecker.com

For the full schedule, visit the IPL's official website. The 2017 IPL can be live-streamed via Sky Go (U.K.) and Willow (U.S.).

All odd provided courtesy of Oddschecker.

Kings XI Punjab to Chase Down Challengers

Royal Challengers Bangalore are poised for a hushed end to the IPL season after becoming the first team to be ruled out of the play-offs, as they are eight points adrift of the top four.

As a result of that premature end to their season, it may to be anticipated that losing any sense of urgency in their campaign will only see Bangalore suffer further, with Kings XI still fighting for a play-off berth.

That being said, one star whose quality never fails to shine is India captain Virat Kohli, and ESPNcricinfo pointed toward the veteran as a standalone titan during last month's defeat to Rising Pune Supergiant:

The 28-year-old is a 6-1 favourite to be named man of the match in Bangalore on Friday, a favourable bet given he's likely to be a front-runner even if Kings XI prevail, such is the pedigree and consistency he brings to the table.

Meanwhile, Punjab star Hashim Amla is priced at 3-1 to be the top batsman for the travelling side, with a season total of 315 runs so far, per the official IPL website, which is 122 more than nearest team-mate, Glenn Maxwell (193).

Sunrisers Down Pune to Reignite Campaign

NOAH SEELAM/Getty Images

Losing to Delhi Daredevils in their most recent outing was a hard pill for the Sunrisers to swallow, but that defeat promises to only reignite the flame in Hyderabad's players in time for Saturday's showdown against Pune.

As far as sure things go, Sunrisers star and current Orange Cap leader David Warner seems safe to land the hosts' top batsman title at 2/1, and commentator Harsha Bhogle picked the Australian as part of his ideal batting lineup for Cricbuzz:

Meanwhile, Rising Pune Supergiant star Imran Tahir looks as though he holds value at 9/4 to be his side's top bowler, although former England international Monty Panesar recently found praise for another of Pune's players:

If it's an underdog one fancies, Ben Stokes is slightly further down the odds at 4/1 to be named top bowler after Saturday's head-to-head, although he's only taken seven wickets so far this season—10 fewer than Tahir.

For that reason, Jaydav Unadkat could be a more profitable pick at 4/1, having already taken 12 wickets of his own despite bowling just 26.5 overs, which is a far cry from Tahir's total of 43.