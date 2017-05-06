    Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Time: TV Schedule, Weather Forecast for 143rd Race

    The weather is always a potential X-factor when it comes to the Kentucky Derby, and it may once again play a significant role in Saturday's 143rd running of the race.

    May in Louisville can be an unpredictable time in terms of weather, and it has led to some sloppy, slow tracks with regard to the Run For the Roses in past years.

    Ahead of the "most exciting two minutes in sports," here is everything you need to know about when and how to watch the Kentucky Derby, as well as a breakdown of what type of weather to expect for the race.

      

    Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

    Post Time: Saturday, May 6 at 6:34 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBC

    Live StreamNBC Sports Live

    2017 Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Odds
    PostHorseTrainerJockeyOdds
    1Lookin at LeeSteve AsmussenCorey Lanerie20-1
    2Thunder SnowSaeed bin SuroorChristophe Soumillon20-1
    3Fast and AccurateMike MakerChanning Hill50-1
    4UntrappedSteve AsmussenRicardo Santana Jr.30-1
    5Always DreamingTodd PletcherJohn Velazquez5-1
    6State of HonorMark CasseJose Lezcano30-1
    7GirvinJoe SharpMike Smith15-1
    8HenceSteve AsmussenFlorent Geroux15-1
    9IrapDoug O'NeillMario Gutierrez20-1
    10GunneveraAntonio SanoJavier Castellano15-1
    11Battle of MidwayJerry HollendorferFlavien Prat30-1
    12SonneteerKeith DesormeauxKent Desormeaux50-1
    13J Boys EchoDale RomansLuis Saez20-1
    14Classic EmpireMark CasseJulien Leparoux4-1
    15McCrakenIan WilkesBrian Hernandez5-1
    16TapwritTodd PletcherJose Ortiz20-1
    17Irish War CryGraham MotionRajiv Maragh6-1
    18GormleyJohn ShirreffsVictor Espinoza15-1
    19Practical JokeChad BrownJoel Rosario20-1
    20PatchTodd PletcherTyler Gaffalione30-1
    Weather Forecast

    Kentucky Derby Weather Forecast
    High Temperature (F)RainWindHumidity
    61 degrees70% chanceWNW 14 mph63%
    Temperatures for the Kentucky Derby are expected to be cool, with a high of just over 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and there will almost certainly be precipitation to deal with during the day as well.

    According to Weather.com, there is an 70 percent chance of rain Saturday, but the showers wll primarily occur in the morning with cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

    Per Kevin Byrne of AccuWeather, a good or fast track is still expected for the Kentucky Derby despite the rain.

    AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Thompson told Byrne that the rain isn't likely to make a massive impact on the track condition or the overall scene for the Run For the Roses: "While rain gear will be a good idea, [the race] does not look like a washout, and rainfall amounts should be not be all that heavy. By post time for the Derby...there's a good chance it will be dry, and the sun may even break through by then."

    A sloppy track can be a great equalizer in terms of allowing less talented horses to compete with the elite, but the way the forecast is shaping up suggests that won't be an issue.

    Even so, the 2017 Kentucky Derby field appears to be fairly wide open, with several different horses having a legitimate chance to cross the finish line first.

    Provided the rain is relegated to the morning and doesn't do too much damage to the track, the likes of Classic Empire, Always Dreaming and Irish War Cry should continue to be viewed as the top contenders leading up to post time.