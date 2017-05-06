Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Time: TV Schedule, Weather Forecast for 143rd Race

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The weather is always a potential X-factor when it comes to the Kentucky Derby, and it may once again play a significant role in Saturday's 143rd running of the race.

May in Louisville can be an unpredictable time in terms of weather, and it has led to some sloppy, slow tracks with regard to the Run For the Roses in past years.

Ahead of the "most exciting two minutes in sports," here is everything you need to know about when and how to watch the Kentucky Derby, as well as a breakdown of what type of weather to expect for the race.

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Post Time: Saturday, May 6 at 6:34 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

2017 Kentucky Derby Post Positions and Odds Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Lookin at Lee Steve Asmussen Corey Lanerie 20-1 2 Thunder Snow Saeed bin Suroor Christophe Soumillon 20-1 3 Fast and Accurate Mike Maker Channing Hill 50-1 4 Untrapped Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 30-1 5 Always Dreaming Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-1 6 State of Honor Mark Casse Jose Lezcano 30-1 7 Girvin Joe Sharp Mike Smith 15-1 8 Hence Steve Asmussen Florent Geroux 15-1 9 Irap Doug O'Neill Mario Gutierrez 20-1 10 Gunnevera Antonio Sano Javier Castellano 15-1 11 Battle of Midway Jerry Hollendorfer Flavien Prat 30-1 12 Sonneteer Keith Desormeaux Kent Desormeaux 50-1 13 J Boys Echo Dale Romans Luis Saez 20-1 14 Classic Empire Mark Casse Julien Leparoux 4-1 15 McCraken Ian Wilkes Brian Hernandez 5-1 16 Tapwrit Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 20-1 17 Irish War Cry Graham Motion Rajiv Maragh 6-1 18 Gormley John Shirreffs Victor Espinoza 15-1 19 Practical Joke Chad Brown Joel Rosario 20-1 20 Patch Todd Pletcher Tyler Gaffalione 30-1 KentuckyDerby.com

Weather Forecast

Kentucky Derby Weather Forecast High Temperature (F) Rain Wind Humidity 61 degrees 70% chance WNW 14 mph 63% Weather.com

Temperatures for the Kentucky Derby are expected to be cool, with a high of just over 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and there will almost certainly be precipitation to deal with during the day as well.

According to Weather.com, there is an 70 percent chance of rain Saturday, but the showers wll primarily occur in the morning with cloudy skies throughout the afternoon.

Per Kevin Byrne of AccuWeather, a good or fast track is still expected for the Kentucky Derby despite the rain.

AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Thompson told Byrne that the rain isn't likely to make a massive impact on the track condition or the overall scene for the Run For the Roses: "While rain gear will be a good idea, [the race] does not look like a washout, and rainfall amounts should be not be all that heavy. By post time for the Derby...there's a good chance it will be dry, and the sun may even break through by then."

A sloppy track can be a great equalizer in terms of allowing less talented horses to compete with the elite, but the way the forecast is shaping up suggests that won't be an issue.

Even so, the 2017 Kentucky Derby field appears to be fairly wide open, with several different horses having a legitimate chance to cross the finish line first.

Provided the rain is relegated to the morning and doesn't do too much damage to the track, the likes of Classic Empire, Always Dreaming and Irish War Cry should continue to be viewed as the top contenders leading up to post time.