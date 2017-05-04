Kentucky Derby 2017 Contenders: Odds, Jockey and Pedigree Info for Top Favorites

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Whether you're a casual observer who loves mint juleps and big hats or a hardcore bettor looking to win big, the Kentucky Derby has something for everyone.

This year, the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" features an even field of horses, which should make for even more excitement...and possibly even more heartbreak if you don't place your bets properly.

Luckily, we have all the information you need on the favorites heading into Saturday's race, including odds, jockey info and the horses' pedigrees.

Moreover, we'll take a look at some trends that should also help you place your bets, big or small, courtesy of OddsShark.

First, let's take a look at all the horses in this year's field following the results of Wednesday's post position draw:

Kentucky Derby Odds, Jockey and Pedigree Info Post Horse Trainer Jockey 1 Lookin at Lee Steve Asmussen Corey Lanerie 2 Thunder Snow Saeed bin Suroor Christophe Soumillon 3 Fast and Accurate Mike Maker Channing Hill 4 Untrapped Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 5 Always Dreaming Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 6 State of Honor Mark Casse Jose Lezcano 7 Girvin Joe Sharp Mike Smith 8 Hence Steve Asmussen Florent Geroux 9 Irap Doug O'Neill Mario Gutierrez 10 Gunnevera Antonio Sano Javier Castellano 11 Battle of Midway Jerry Hollendorfer Flavien Prat 12 Sonneteer Keith Desormeaux Kent Desormeaux 13 J Boys Echo Dale Romans Luis Saez 14 Classic Empire Mark Casse Julien Leparoux 15 McCraken Ian Wilkes Brian Hernandez 16 Tapwrit Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 17 Irish War Cry Graham Motion Rajiv Maragh 18 Gormley John Shirreffs Victor Espinoza 19 Practical Joke Chad Brown Joel Rosario 20 Patch Todd Pletcher Tyler Gaffalione KentuckyDerby.com

Top Favorites

Classic Empire

Odds: 4-1

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Pedigree: Sambuca Classica by Pioneer of the Nile

Classic Empire faced some adversity heading into the Kentucky Derby, but now he finds himself at 4-1 odds and an early favorite to win the rose garland on Saturday.

Things were looking good for the colt at the end of 2016, when he won both the Breeders’ Futurity and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

However, after he placed third in the Holy Bull Stakes on February 4, it was discovered that he had a foot abcess. According to the Derby website, "coupled with back issues and disrupted training sessions, Classic Empire’s recovery took longer than expected."

However, Classic Empire surged back to take first place in the Arkansas Derby, and he's looking hot heading into the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Always Dreaming

Odds: 5-1

Jockey: John Velazquez

Pedigree: Above Perfection by Bodemeister

Always Dreaming is trained by Todd Pletcher, who is no stranger to the Run for the Roses. This year alone, Pletcher has three horses in the field of 20 in Always Dreaming, Tapwrit and Patch.

Always Dreaming is by far Pletcher's best chance of winning this year and improving his record in the race, which is only 1-for-45, according to Mike Dempsey of OddsShark.

One reason Always Dreaming is such a big favorite this year is his success in his preps. He comes into Churchill Downs having won his last three races, including the Florida Derby.

And, according to Dempsey, "over the past 15 years the Florida Derby has been the most productive with four Derby winners, followed by the Santa Anita Derby and Arkansas Derby with three each."

The Kentucky-bred colt is from the first crop of Bodemeister, whom Derby buffs will remember was the runner-up to I'll Have Another in the 2012 running of the race. His dam is Above Perfection.

McCraken

Odds: 5-1

Jockey: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.

Pedigree: Change Water by Pretense



McCraken had won four races in a row before finishing in a disappointing third place in his final race before the Kentucky Derby, the Blue Grass Stakes.

The colt's dip in performance was the result of an ankle injury he suffered in training on February 28, and which his trainer, Ian Wilkes, described as "very minor," per KentuckyDerby.com.

The loss doesn't bode well for McCraken as far as trends go; according to Dempsey, "the last six Derby winners all won their final prep." The last time a horse did not win his final prep and went on to win the Kentucky Derby was Super Saver in 2010.

So the trend is certainly not prohibitive, and indeed, the oddsmakers still seem to like McCraken's chances despite his slip in the Blue Grass Stakes.