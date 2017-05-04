LeBron James Says He's Never Been Target of Racism in Boston

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James said Wednesday night he's never been targeted with racial slurs in Boston, but he did note his pride in athletes like Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones who speak up when it happens to them.

TMZ Sports noted James called the Jones incident a "delicate situation" following the Cavs' 125-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series. "Racism we know exists," he added while talking about the importance of speaking out against racism.

Here's a look at his comments on the issue, courtesy of Fox Sports Ohio:

On Monday, Jones told Bob Nightengale of USA Today he faced racial taunts during a game at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox and even had one individual throw a bag of peanuts at him.

"I was called the N-word a handful of times tonight," he said. "Thanks. Pretty awesome."

On Tuesday, Jones added: "There's a long history of this in Boston."

The slugger received a standing ovation from the Fenway faithful in his first plate appearance Tuesday night after the situation became public.

James previously took the ESPYs stage last July alongside fellow NBA stars and longtime friends Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade to discuss the impact athletes can make on a social level, per ESPN.com.

"Tonight we're honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT," James said. "But to do his legacy any justice, let's use this moment as a call to action to all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence and, most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them. We all have to do better."

James could be a couple games away from returning to Boston in the Eastern Conference finals. Both the Cavaliers and Celtics hold 2-0 leads in their conference semifinals against the Raptors and Washington Wizards, respectively.