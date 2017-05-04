Trick-Shot Kicker Josh Gable Receives Patriots Minicamp Invite

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Josh Gable, a 26-year-old kicker best known for his viral trick shots, received an invite to New England Patriots minicamp Wednesday.

According to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, the Pats will take a look at Gable despite the fact that he didn't play college football.

Gable does play for the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League, however, and participated in the Spring League.

As seen in this video from Gable's Vimeo account, he is capable of making impressive kicks:

While that may not help him much in game situations, his incredible distance-kicking ability can, as evidenced by this sequence of five consecutive successful 60-yard field goals:

Per Reiss, Gable's agent, Brad Berkowitz, said Gable was an all-state performer as a high school player in Nebraska but didn't play college ball after electing to pursue a soccer career.

He played soccer in both Italy and Belgium before returning to the United States to kick in the Indoor Football League.

Gable's chances of making the Patriots are slim due to the presence of four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski. But if Gable manages to impress, it is possible he could receive an opportunity with another team that has a greater need at kicker.