    Kylian Mbappe Manchester United Transfer Reportedly Being Aided by Jorge Mendes

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2017

    Juventus' goalkeeper from Italy Gianluigi Buffon (L) prepares to block a shot on goal by Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match Monaco vs Juventus at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco on May 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

    Football agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly brought Manchester United and Monaco together amid rumours the Premier League outfit are interested in an £80 million deal for Kylian Mbappe.

    According to Le10 Sport (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), Mendeswho represents both United manager Jose Mourinho and goalkeeper David De Gea—"is believed to have brought the two clubs together."

    Coast added that while Mendes does not represent Mbappe, the agent has a strong working relationship with the outfits and has been involved in transfer business with both clubs.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.