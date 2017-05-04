Kylian Mbappe Manchester United Transfer Reportedly Being Aided by Jorge Mendes

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Football agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly brought Manchester United and Monaco together amid rumours the Premier League outfit are interested in an £80 million deal for Kylian Mbappe.

According to Le10 Sport (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast), Mendes—who represents both United manager Jose Mourinho and goalkeeper David De Gea—"is believed to have brought the two clubs together."

Coast added that while Mendes does not represent Mbappe, the agent has a strong working relationship with the outfits and has been involved in transfer business with both clubs.

