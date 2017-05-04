Adrian Peterson Says Matchup with Vikings Will Be 'Revenge'

Tom Dahlin/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson jokingly said he'll be seeking "revenge" when he faces off with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 after spending the first decade of his career in purple and gold.

Ben Goessling of ESPN.com passed along comments the recent free-agent signing made in a video interview with the Saints' official website Wednesday about getting to battle his old team right away.

"It's going to be fun to go against those guys so I can let them know [when] I was doing that talking, telling them, 'Hey, I'll hit you guys for 150 or 200 yards,' that I wasn't just talking," he said. "They'll see."

Peterson signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Saints in late April after the Vikings declined a 2017 team option in his deal in February.

The 32-year-old playmaker, who rushed for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns while earning seven Pro Bowl selections during his time in Minnesota, also provided a more serious answer to the Saints' website about his thoughts on the Week 1 clash, per ESPN.

"It's going to be exciting," Peterson said. "You know, it's just ironic. When the schedule came out and I saw that, I was like, 'Wow, this is meant to be.' So many great memories down there in Minnesota. Great fanbase. They supported me through everything, throughout my career, so just to embrace the love once I get there will be exciting."

His health is the biggest question mark. After a successful 2015 campaign, he was limited to three appearances last year because of a knee injury and averaged just 1.9 yards per carry in those games.

Peterson doesn't think he's running out of steam, though. On Tuesday, he said: "In my mind, I feel like I have a lot of years left."

He won't be forced to carry a heavy workload like he did for so many seasons in Minnesota. He'll likely split time pretty evenly with Mark Ingram. That will make for a dynamic one-two punch if both backs can remain healthy alongside Drew Brees and the team's high-powered passing game.

Going up against the Vikings in the season opener will provide that extra bit of motivation for him to get his Saints career off to a strong start.