Arsenal Transfer News: Sebastien Corchia Eyed Amid Fresh Hector Bellerin Rumours

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly considering an approach for Lille right-back Sebastien Corchia, who could be a long-term replacement for Hector Bellerin.

Per Robin Bairner of Goal, Corchia is reportedly keen to play European football and, with only 12 months remaining on his contract, may be available at a cut price.

