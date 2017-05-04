WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of May 4

2 of 4

SmackDown countered a solid episode of Raw with one of its own, headlined by the final showdown between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens over the United States Championship.

Having won it just 48 hours earlier at Payback, Jericho was seeking to mark his first SmackDown Live appearance in over a year with a victory. It was not meant to be.

Owens ended Jericho's reign with a bone-shattering Pop-Up Powerbomb, then proceeded to pummel him and leave him a mass of bone and flesh as the future Hall of Famer was written off television for the foreseeable future as his band Fozzy prepares for an international tour.

Owens demonstrating the nasty, ruthless and relentless side of himself that has been missing for months now was a refreshing change of pace after the "New Face of America" nonsense of the last month. With that said, expect that tagline to thrive whether we like it or not.

The continued development of Breezango into a comedic act that is both over and can realistically challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships saw them take part in a pretaped vignette in the vein of Law & Order as they investigated the opposition.

What may have felt like a harmless, two-minute sketch was instead the type of pre-tape that used to get acts like the APA, the Hollys, Mark Henry, The Godfather and so many other midcard performers over in the height of the Attitude Era.

Given the team's history as enhancement talent, letting them get over via their hilarious comedic timing and over-the-top personalities is the absolute right move.

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming a true babyface competitor in SmackDown's women's division, as seen in her gutsy performance Tuesday night.

Attacked by The Welcoming Committee of Natalya, Carmella and Tamina, she shrugged off considerable rib and sternum pain to come to the aid of Naomi in a scheduled tag match against Natalya and Carmella. The championship duo lost the match, but in fighting through the pain, Charlotte earned the respect of fans and further solidified her status as a heroine on the blue brand.

The emergence of Becky Lynch as an opposer of the Committee gave Charlotte and Naomi a reluctant ally and sets up a six-woman war that will play out in the coming weeks and months.