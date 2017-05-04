Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns and the Top WWE Matches for Week of May 4

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

No WWE collision compelled this week like Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns trying to smash each other into bits at Sunday's Payback pay-per-view.

Hunts for both the Intercontinental Championship and United States title thrilled. New champions emerged in memorable battles. But nothing hit home as much Strowman vs. Reigns.

The two titans left stairs upended and flesh bruised as their personal war continued. And at this point, it's no surprise. Strowman has delivered WWE's best contest three weeks running now.



Where did Chris Jericho-Kevin Owens III rank? What Raw match nearly toppled Strowman vs. Reigns? Taking into account the bouts' stakes, build, storyline, action and big moments, here are the best WWE had to offer during Payback week.