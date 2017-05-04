    Oscar De La Hoya Invites Donald Trump to Canelo Alvarez Fight as Personal Guest

    Ahead of Saturday's fight between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Oscar De La Hoya offered an invite to President Donald Trump.

    According to TMZ Sports, the Golden Boy Promotions founder hopes to see the Commander in Chief at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, for the bout.

    Both Alvarez and Chavez are Mexican fighters; Trump, of course, wanted to build a wall along the border.

    Per TMZ Sports, De La Hoya took what he called a "jab" at the president by having the promo for Alvarez vs. Chavez feature the boxers running through a wall.

    De La Hoya also said he wanted to show Trump that two native Mexicans are going to make a hugely positive financial impact on the United States.

    He discussed Trump's love of boxing and, when asked about a potential seating arrangement for the president, De La Hoya said, "Either I would put him right next to me ringside or I would give him some binoculars with a ticket."

    Alvarez enters with a record of 48-1-1, while Chavez is 50-2-1, making the bout a de facto battle to determine Mexico's top fighter.