Antoine Griezmann Reportedly Agrees Personal Terms with Manchester United

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann has reportedly agreed to join Manchester United on a five-year contract worth £280,000 per week.

The Sun's Alex Terrell reported as much exclusively, with the Red Devils prepared to meet Griezmann's £89 million buyout clause and pay the Frenchman a further £81 million in wages and bonuses.

United have reportedly upped their wage offer and given the forward assurances that other new signings will be made after he had "reservations" over the club, who could be without UEFA Champions League football next season.

French outlet L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness) also added Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette to United's wishlist as an alternative to Griezmann, though Atletico are said to have ambitions of partnering the two forwards together.

Sport Witness further noted the intense speculation linking the Red Devils with more firepower this summer:

United are certainly in need of it, having mustered just 51 Premier League goals this term—an improvement on last year's woeful tally of 49 but still some way behind their rivals, the closest of whom is Arsenal with 64.

What's more, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's future is not yet secured, and if he does stay, he will likely miss the first half of the season with an ACL injury.

Either player would be a tremendous addition to United's lineup and both are deadly in front of goal.

Griezmann has netted 25 times in all competitions this season as well as producing 111 assists, while Lacazette has scored 31 goals and provided four assists.

Hesham Bilal-Hafiz of the Manchester Evening News is a huge admirer of the former:

Griezmann also has the advantage of versatility given he regularly plays in a supporting role as well as up top.

The 26-year-old's work rate is impressive and befitting a side managed by Diego Simeone, though it's worth noting Lacazette is no slouch either and is willing to put in work off the ball.

While he too would be a costly purchase, Lacazette would likely be significantly cheaper than Griezmann both in terms of the transfer itself and the wages needed to convince him to join.

Both players can match United's ambitions of challenging for the Premier League title and competing in the Champions League once again, so either would be an excellent candidate to add some much-needed firepower to the side.