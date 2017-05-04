Willian Reportedly 'Fighting' for Chelsea Future Amid Manchester United Rumours

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Willian is reportedly "fighting for his future" at Chelsea, with manager Antonio Conte ready to offload the Brazilian this summer, per Andrew Dillon of The Sun.

The 28-year-old has struggled to get into the Chelsea side ahead of Eden Hazard and Pedro and is reportedly considering his future at the club. Tony Banks of The Express revealed Manchester United are among those interested in his signature.

Willian has only started 13 league games this season for Chelsea, enduring a surprisingly difficult campaign following his excellent 2015-16, in which the Brazilian was named Chelsea's player of the year and players' player of the year.

Conte has not been able to find a place for Willian, unlike his predecessor Jose Mourinho, who reportedly wants to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford. United have struggled to create chances under the Portuguese, scoring 51 league goals—just one more than Bournemouth and 21 fewer than the league leaders.

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Mourinho is "first in the queue," and the club have already approached Chelsea, per Banks. United will be buoyed by reports indicating Conte is ready to sell. The Red Devils reportedly made a move for the Brazilian last summer and were told he was not for sale, but it appears they will receive a different answer this time.

Chelsea's willingness to sell Willian is reportedly in order to fund new signings, such as Alvaro Morata, who is one of Conte's main targets over the coming months, per Javier Silles of AS. Chelsea could be locked in a bidding war with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, and the Spaniard could cost the Blues as much as £60 million.

Mourinho would no doubt be delighted to be reunited with such a hard-working player, and with Conte ready to sell, United could be set for an uncharacteristically fruitful summer.