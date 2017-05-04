Boxing Odds: Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Betting Preview, Analysis

Marco Ugarte/Associated Press

Two Mexican fighters who have combined for more than 100 professional bouts will duke it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (48-1-1) takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 1 nnno-contest) in a 164.5-pound catchweight matchup.

Canelo is five years younger than Chavez and listed as a sizable -650 favorite (bet $650 to win $100) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark as he looks for his seventh consecutive victory since losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. back on September 14, 2013, in Las Vegas.

Despite being a +425 underdog (bet $100 to win $425) on the boxing odds, Chavez is no slouch even though many have criticized his early success that saw him stockpile a 46-0-1 record with one NC before suffering his first loss.

He is the former WBC middleweight champion, losing that title to Sergio Martinez via unanimous decision on September 15, 2012. The son of legendary six-time world champ Julio Cesar Chavez has won four of five since then, and he holds a size advantage over Alvarez, who is four inches shorter (5'9") and owns a reach that is two inches shorter than his opponent (70.5 inches).

Still, the 26-year-old Canelo is viewed by many, including oddsmakers, as the superior boxer. You could make the same argument against his fast start as well, though, with 30 of his first 32 fights taking place in Mexico. After falling to Mayweather by majority decision, he won the vacant WBC middleweight title against Miguel Cotto via UD on November 21, 2015.

Alvarez defended the belt once before adding the WBO light middleweight title with a ninth-round TKO of Liam Smith last September 17.

Inactivity may be a factor in this fight, with Chavez entering the ring just three times over the past two years combined and then only once in each of the previous two years prior. Canelo has fought eight times during that same stretch, including twice last year alone, and he also has a lot more on the line.

While there is a rematch clause if Chavez pulls off the upset, Alvarez has his eyes on a superfight vs. current WBC middleweight champ Gennady Golovkin, who was awarded the belt when Canelo vacated the title.