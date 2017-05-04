    Manchester City Transfer News: Kyle Walker Bids to Be Considered, Latest Rumours

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Kyle Walker of Tottenham Hotspur during the Emirates FA Cup semi-final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on April 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to field offers for Kyle Walker in excess of £35 million this summer amid interest from Manchester City.

    Per the Evening Standard's Tom Collomosse, Spurs have relaxed their position after previously being unwilling to sell, while Walker himself is unsettled after being left out of crunch clashes against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final and the north London derby.

    Walker is reportedly aware he could earn more than twice his current £70,000 per week pay packet away from White Hart Lane.

