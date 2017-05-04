Manchester City Transfer News: Kyle Walker Bids to Be Considered, Latest Rumours

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to field offers for Kyle Walker in excess of £35 million this summer amid interest from Manchester City.

Per the Evening Standard's Tom Collomosse, Spurs have relaxed their position after previously being unwilling to sell, while Walker himself is unsettled after being left out of crunch clashes against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final and the north London derby.

Walker is reportedly aware he could earn more than twice his current £70,000 per week pay packet away from White Hart Lane.

