Chelsea's Underrated Awards for the 2016/17 SeasonMay 5, 2017
Chelsea's Underrated Awards for the 2016/17 Season
We've reached the business end of the season, and just as we prepare for league titles and other silverware to be handed out, so the individual accolades follow.
We've already seen Chelsea's N'Golo Kante win the PFA Player of the Year award. On the horizon is the much-coveted FWA Footballer of the Year award, while Blues fans will soon be voting to name the club's player of the year.
So at Bleacher Report, we've come up with some alternative awards. As much as we celebrate greatness, there are too many occasions when goals, players and victories can be underrated. In any season, there are times when the hype isn't always directed where it should be. It is the time to acknowledge that.
We've created six categories to champion the moments that haven't been cheered enough, including fan chants, rants, goals, victories, celebrations and players.
Join as we give an alternative view on the best moments at Stamford Bridge in 2016/17.
Most Underrated Fan Chant: N'Golo Kante
We kick-off our awards with Kante, the PFA player of the year.
It doesn't come more prestigious than that in the award stakes for the midfielder, but he also deserves a mention when it comes to how underrated his Chelsea chant is.
Blues fans have been rather creative in recent years, with the lyrics and sampled melody for Cesc Fabregas' "Magic Hat" proving rather catchy. When the singing starts in the Matthew Harding Stand, it doesn't take long for the rest of Stamford Bridge to get behind that particular number.
It hasn't worked as effectively just yet with the song scripted in Kante's honour, though. But it's about time it should given the impact the Frenchman has made in west London.
The song, based on Spandau Ballet hit "Gold," isn't that bad, either, as the above video of Chelsea fans singing it at Old Trafford shows.
The lyrics are:
N'Golo! Oh!
Always believe in your soul.
You've got the power to know,
You're indestructible.
Always believe in...
All together now...
Most Underrated Rant: Antonio Conte vs. Arsenal
We talk about Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and his passion a lot. Perhaps too much at times, as it can distract from discussions about what a master he is from the dugout.
One thing that hasn't been mentioned enough this season, however, is one rant at the unfortunate Angelo Alessio, his assistant at Chelsea.
The Blues were leading Arsenal 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in February when Gabriel Paulista broke away from his marker to have a free header on goal from a set piece. The Gunners were enjoying too much freedom from corners for Conte's liking.
Trying to get the attention of his players, a frustrated Conte turned to Alessio in the dugout, demanding his assistant run down the touchline to organise the defence and get his instructions across.
The technical area doesn't stretch as far as the penalty box at Stamford Bridge, so Alessio stood there for a moment, unsure of what to do, before Conte gave him his marching orders again.
It was hilarious and all part of the charm of Conte, a man who lives on the edge when watching his team perform.
After the game, the Italian explained that Alessio, who was also his assistant at Juventus, has been on the receiving end of a few rants in his time.
"Angelo Alessio is a victim," the Chelsea boss laughed.
Most Underrated Goal: Diego Costa vs. West Bromwich Albion
Too often, it's a wonder strike that catches the eye and gets people talking. Just look at Nemanja Matic's recent golazo against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-final, when he rocketed a shot into the top corner to leave Hugo Lloris a mere spectator in goal.
That finish broke the internet for a moment, with GIFs and memes popping up all over the place. Twitter timelines were dominated by Matic's goal.
When Diego Costa scored a better and more important strike against West Bromwich Albion in December, the reaction wasn't quite the same. It was all rather subdued because the expectation was that Chelsea should've been running away with victory that afternoon.
The reality was rather different, as Baggies boss Tony Pulis came close to doing a number on Conte. He sent out a six-man back line, and it stifled the Blues.
It took a moment of magic from Costa to chase down a lost cause before he dispossessed Gareth McAuley on the flank. He still had plenty to do, running goalward before unleashing a left-footed effort beyond Ben Foster.
The whole package—the tenacity, endeavour and execution—means it should be regarded as a standout goal in Chelsea's season. It summed up everything about Conte's side; it showed us why Costa is such a potent threat in front of goal.
Most Underrated Performance: West Bromwich Albion
That Costa winner against West Brom doubles up on our list, this time giving us one of the most underrated victories of Chelsea's campaign.
As it was West Brom, a side the Blues are expected to be beating at home, the 1-0 scoreline means it's overlooked. Instead, we celebrate the moments when Chelsea thrashed Everton 5-0 or Manchester United 4-0.
As great as those games were—not least because of Jose Mourinho's expression on his west London return—take away this 1-0 victory over West Brom and the title race suddenly looks different. Without this win, Chelsea's four-point lead at the top over Spurs would be shaved by a further two. It would be squeaky bum time at Stamford Bridge.
But it isn't, and the situation is helped by the fact Chelsea were able to grind out a massive win in December against opponents who were giving nothing away.
We can't forget, either, that defeating Pulis' men was Game 9 in the 13-game winning streak that made Chelsea the Premier League's champions-elect for 2016/17. While all those around them were dropping points, Chelsea were pulling away at the top because of games such as this.
They kept their incredible run of form going, and it's put them within touching distance of being crowned champions for a second time in three years.
Most Underrated Celebration: Antono Conte vs. Everton
Here we are, talking about the Chelsea boss again. It was inevitable, as the Italian has been so influential in the club's rise back to the top.
Conte has taken a team of strugglers—a side made up of multimillionaires and expensive signings, but strugglers nonetheless on the back of last season—and made them winners again.
He's done it with no shortage of tactical nous. Conte's system switch has been heralded this term, and we've also seen it affect rival managers, including the principled Arsene Wenger, who is beginning to play a three-man defence at Arsenal.
Where Conte has equally succeeded is by bringing back the feelgood factor away from the pitch. His antics on the sidelines haven't just endeared him to Chelsea fans but the wider footballing public. His infectious character is making Chelsea rather more likable than they have ever been during the Roman Abramovich era.
Conte's goal celebrations have been epic, especially when he opted to use the Stoke City dugout to partake in some hang time when celebrating a 2-1 victory in March.
He was at it again against Everton after the recent 3-0 win. With no dugout structure in sight, this time he launched himself on the 6'5" Thibaut Courtois, celebrating a vital victory in front of the Chelsea supporters by riding on the back of his goalkeeper.
What a guy.
Most Underrated Player: Pedro
The last award we're giving out here is probably the most prestigious on the list: that of Chelsea's most underrated player.
Has there been another man who has slipped under the radar as dramatically as Pedro? The Spaniard has been incredible for the Blues, scoring 12 goals in all competitions this season. His goals have come at vital moments too, like his recent strike against Everton at Goodison Park that broke the deadlock in a 3-0 win.
That goal wasn't a tap-in; it was all Pedro's doing, as he created space outside the box to send a beautifully struck shot beyond Maarten Stekelenburg, who stood little chance of stopping it.
That changed the game midway through the second half and helped Chelsea to a vital three points to keep Spurs at arm's length in the title race.
Pedro has been doing that since late November. His goals have been decisive in either turning games or winning them against Spurs, Bournemouth, Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Swansea City and the Toffees.
His value to Conte's team is considerable, giving the Blues an attacking edge they have lacked in recent seasons.
Yet for all this, he's not taken as seriously as he should be. Think that viewpoint is contrived? Just look at the number of managers who will order their players to man-mark Eden Hazard but leave Pedro free to roam and cause damage. Everton boss Ronald Koeman was the latest to underrate him, and his side paid the price.