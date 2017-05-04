Arsene Wenger Says He Visited Kylian Mbappe's House to Secure Arsenal Transfer

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he went to Kylian Mbappe's house last summer in an attempt to sign AS Monaco's young star.



"The player would tell you that I was at his home last year to try to get him here," Wenger told beIN Sports (via George Bellshaw for the Metro). "He was at the end of [his] contract but Monaco managed to keep him and the decision was very, very tight."

