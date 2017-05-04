Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Footballer to Reach 100M Followers on Instagram

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer to reach 100 million followers on photo-sharing site Instagram.

The Real Madrid star has made almost 1,800 posts on Instagram since joining and also has over 51 million followers on Twitter and more than 120 million "likes" on Facebook.

By comparison, Barcelona's Neymar is followed by 74 million people on Instagram, while team-mate Lionel Messi has almost 71 million followers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.