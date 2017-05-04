Real Madrid Transfer News: Alvaro Morata Reps Contacted by AC Milan, Top Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is reportedly a transfer target of AC Milan, who met with the player's representatives during Madrid's Champions League semi-final first-leg victory on Tuesday, per Sky Italia (via Manolete for AS).

The 24-year-old, who has scored 13 La Liga goals this season, now appears to be within Milan's price range following the sale of the club to Chinese company Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

Morata has struggled to break into the first team throughout the campaign despite regularly scoring, with Karim Benzema often preferred by manager Zinedine Zidane. The Spaniard has started just 12 La Liga games, while Benzema has started 21.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Consequently, Morata is likely to leave the Bernabeu this summer. He has been linked with several English clubs and is reportedly already considering firm offers from Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, per Javier Silles for AS.

According to Jack Rathborn for ESPN FC, Chelsea will be favourites to sign Morata if Diego Costa completes a €90 million (£76.2 million) move to Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian. Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a £60 million offer for Morata's services, per Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Daily Star's Alex Harris).

It could be a busy summer for Madrid regardless of Morata's potential move. David De Gea's transfer saga could finally end this summer after he reportedly "replied honestly" to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's direct questioning, per Duncan Castles for the Daily Record. The Spanish goalkeeper reportedly admitted he wants to join Madrid.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Going the other way could be Toni Kroos, who is reportedly one of Mourinho's main targets, per Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Alex Porter for Manchester Evening News). Kroos, whose brilliant performances this season for Madrid make him a valuable asset to the club, could even be included as part of a deal for De Gea, per Porter.

It would appear that Premier League clubs will be in talks with Madrid throughout the summer regarding a variety of deals, with Morata reportedly set to be one of the biggest transfers in Europe. With so many in England interested in his signature, it will most likely require a huge fee for AC Milan to win the bidding war.